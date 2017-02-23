SRI Spokesman Marincea: SRI and DNA have no protocol

Spokesman of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Ovidiu Marincea stated on Thursday that the SRI doesn’t have any protocol with the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), but he added that there are protocols with several institutions of the state, which are “perfectly legal.”

“The SRI doesn’t have any protocol with the DNA. We have protocols with several institutions of the state, which are perfectly legal, that don’t do anything else than standardize the activity of the SRI officers in relation to prosecutor’s offices or other institutions on the prerogatives given by the law. Today, many of these documents aren’t up-to-date due to being annulled by the new Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code and the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) from March 2016,” Marincea stated.

He explained that such protocols are top secret.

“It’s top secret because they [the protocols -e.n.] standardize the operative activity of the SRI officers in relation to the legal attributions they had: namely enforcing warrants. Namely technical surveillance. Namely surveillance, wire taps. We conducted these activities based on a warrant issued by a judge, and the protocols standardized this activity: what officers/departments of the SRI implement the warrants, with what resources, they regulated the information exchange on the cases in question, etc. The officers didn’t conduct criminal investigation work, they didn’t interrogate or write down indictments. They never did. Our job was to inform and it is currently still, and before the CCR decision we had the obligation to carry out the operative surveillance and technical surveillance warrant,” Ovidiu Marincea revealed.

He mentioned that currently such protocols are not valid because the SRI “doesn’t implement anything except the national security warrants.”

President of the Parliament’s SRI activity oversight committee Senator of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Adrian Tutuianu stated on Thursday, in a press conference in Targoviste, that the next meeting of the committee will tackle the topic which appeared into the public space regarding the existence of a DNA-SRI protocol.

“We will discuss, next week we have a meeting at the parliamentary committee, with many subjects and we will discuss how to approach these things,” Tutuianu stated.