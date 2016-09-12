Standing Bureaus expected to call Ciolos to Parliament over state of economy

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos is expected to be called next Monday to a Parliament plenary meeting to present the state of the economy, parliamentary sources told Agerpres. They also said the topic is to be discussed on Tuesday at a joint meeting of the Standing Bureaus.

The Standing Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will convene on Tuesday at 12.30 pm. According to the sources, convening a plenary session for next Monday is on the agenda and Ciolos will be asked to present the state of the Romanian economy.

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea sent an open letter to PM Ciolos a few days ago inviting him to the Parliament to speak on the topic.

“I believe it is absolutely necessary to receive a clear position from your part regarding the real intentions of the Government, as contradictory information that has been reaching us, directly and indirectly, from various members of the Cabinet generate confusion and concern among investors, employees and other citizens,” Dragnea wrote in his letter.

Another important topic to be discussed in the joint meeting of the Standing Bureaus is the Law on the ratification of the European Council Decision 2014/335/EU, Euratom.

PM Ciolos had sent a letter to Parliament on August 1 asking for an urgent approval of the law that regulates European Union resources. Ciolos explained that, in order for the relevant decisions to be implemented, all the EU member countries have to ratify them.

He also mentioned that Romania had 30 September as a deadline for ratification and that ” according to information provided by the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU, all other member states have already ratified this decision.”

The decision needs to be adopted in a plenary session by the Romanian Parliament with a two-third majority.