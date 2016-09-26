Starting today, we take it personal and call things the way they are

Together. Don’t you think that sounds like a partnership?

We know, as well as you do, that a business works when people involved are well prepared. Whether there are 2 or 200. Where there’s well prepared people, there’s also solutions.

That’s why, when it comes to your business we take it personal. Meaning we want to be as involved in finding the right solutions as any person from your team.

This is how “You solve it at once” from Vodafone started. The first program that offers a dedicated consultant.

Starting today, no matter how big your business is, you can call Vlad, Alina or George directly.

They are your business’ dedicated consultants. You can talk to them about your everyday business challenges no matter your needs: a better subscription or more complex solutions.

More important than solutions and advantages, is the person that can look for and explain them to you so that together you can make the best business decision. In real time.

Your Vodafone dedicated consultant is part of your team.

You are Ready Business.