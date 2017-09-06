State collects more than 11.6 M euros in August from greenhouse gas emissions certificates

The state collected more than 11.6 million euros in August from trading greenhouse gas emissions certificates for the stationary installations on the common auction platform of the European Union (EU), reads a document published on the website of the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP).

According to this source, 2.05 million certificates for the stationary installations were traded.

Last year, the state collected approx. 195 million euros, including here the amounts from the aviation sector.

According to data released by the Ministry of Public Finance, the trading scheme for greenhouse gas emissions certificates within the European Union (EU Emission Trading Scheme – EU ETS) applied in a first stage over January 1, 2005 – December 31, 2007, with the second stage carried out over 2008-2012, overlapping with the first commitment period of the Kyoto Protocol.

Romania has been participating in the EU greenhouse gas emissions trading scheme since its accession to the European Union (January 1, 2007).

The third stage of the EU ETS will last eight years, between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2010.