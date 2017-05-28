StateSec Arafat accuses Health Ministry staff sabotage ambulance, SMURD services’ endowment

The staff with the Health Ministry have ceaselessly “sabotaged” the process of endowment of the ambulance services and the SMURD (Extrication and Resuscitation Emergency Mobile Service), on Sunday said the secretary of state with the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI), Medical Doctor Raed Arafat,.

Arafat added that the announcement by Health Minister Florian Bodog on the kick off of the procurement of ambulances “is hiding many untold truths,” being in his opinion “an announcement of the belated purchase of ambulances.”

“The announcement by Health Minister Florian Bodog on Friday in Craiova (on the above-mentioned procurement – ed. n.) mentioning that the agreement inked in 2016 between the two ministries, the Health Ministry and the MAI, is not valid anymore according to the new legislation, is hiding many untold truths and it is, in fact, for the ones who know the situation and its evolution better, an announcement of the belated ambulances’ purchase for the ambulance services and SMURD and not of the start of the procedures, that have already been kicked off, in fact, but are not “agreed”, the wish being to repeat everything from square one, leaving aside the months of work carried out by joint committees on this topic at the Emergency Situations’ General Inspectorate (IGSU),” wrote Raed Arafat in a post on his Facebook page.

Arafat went on saying that the situation of the emergency system is “unprecedented” and that it “begins to put the patients’ lives at risk.”

Premier Grindeanu says situation of ambulances’ procurement in his attention, issue to be clarified soon

The situation of ambulances’ procurement is my attention, said on Sunday Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu.

“I talked in the last weeks with Mrs. Minister (of Internal Affairs – ed. n.) Carmen Dan, with Mr. Minister (of Health – ed. n.) Bodog and with Mr. Secretary of State (in the Internal Affairs Ministry, MAI – ed. n.) Arafat. Next week, just after Mr. Arafat comes back to the country, I’ll meet with all three to clarify the problem. Important is that the Romanian patients benefit as fast as possible from modern ambulance services,” wrote Grindeanu on Sunday on his Facebook page.

