Stefan Lungu: Elena Udrea gave me note with what I was about to be asked at the DNA. Ex-minister’s reaction

Stefan Lungu, Elena Udrea’s former aide, claims that in 2011 the ex-minister allegedly gave him a note containing what he was about to be asked by National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors after he had been summoned in a case concerning businessman Adrian Gardean. Ex-minister Elena Udrea dismissed the claim and accused Lungu of lying and of playing “a strange game” for the prosecutors who are realising the charges brought against her in the Bute Boxing Gala case are groundless.

Stefan Lungu, Elena Udrea’s former aide, has stated on Antena 3 that in 2011, after he had left the Development Ministry, he was notified he had to show up at DNA Alba Iulia and he informed his former boss about it, news.ro informs.

“I was called up at the minister’s office. The minister advised me and I was given a lawyer. A famous lawyer. Someone close,” Lungu recounted, pointing out that the lawyer concerned is not defending Udrea but is defending members of Traian Basescu’s family.

“I received a recommendation but, more than that, I also received a piece of paper, a note showing roughly what I was about to be asked at the DNA,” Lungu said, adding that Elena Udrea gave him the note and at the DNA he was asked the same questions albeit differently worded.

Stefan Lungu stated that the case handled by DNA Alba Iulia concerned Adrian Gardean, and Elena Udrea was not involved in it.

In the same television interview, Stefan Lungu said that Gardean had asked him to take 200,000 Euros, in a bag, to Development Ministry Secretary General Gheorghe Nastasia.

He said he talked with Udrea about Adrian Gardean only once, back when he told her that the businessman had arrears to collect for services rendered and that his company was at risk of bankruptcy, her reply being that he “is Tariceanu’s man.” “From that moment on, I no longer acted as a middleman in the Gardean-Udrea relationship,” the former aide pointed out.

Udrea denies allegations, accuses Lungu of playing into prosecutors’ hands

In reply, Elena Udrea denied the allegation that she gave Stefan Lungu such a note and accused him of playing into the prosecutors’ hands.

“Me ever giving him a note containing DNA questions is out of the question. It’s a lie Stefan Lungu is using to play a strange game for the prosecutors who are realising that the charges brought against me in the Bute Boxing Gala case are groundless. I talked before prosecutors and in court about the episode in which Lungu showed me a subpoena from DNA Alba, to show them that I had found out just then, from Stefan Lungu himself, that he was collaborating financially with Adrian Gardean and they had known each other for several years. It happened in September 2011 and not at my office but at an event organised at Cinema Scala by PDL Youth Bucharest, a fact confirmed by Stefan Lungu during the criminal prosecution,” Elena Udrea wrote on Facebook.

According to Udrea, Lungu’s statements on Antena 3 are difficult to understand given that neither he nor his lawyer had any reaction in court the day before when she invoked the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) reports and the case handled by DNA Alba in 2011.

“The case from [DNA] Alba Iulia, which dates from 2011, shows that Lungu, Nastasia and Gardean were “collaborating” since 2010 (something unhesitatingly admitted every time by Stefan Lungu himself), without me being involved in any way,” Elena Udrea stated, adding that she is glad Stefan Lungu admits that Gardean’s money went to Nastasia without there having been any talk that the money might end up in her hands.

Udrea asks SRI to offer information on defendants’ complicity

On Monday, former Development and Tourism Minister Elena Udrea asked the Supreme Court to force the National Anticorruption Directorate and the Romanian Intelligence Service to put at its disposal the reports that showed the possibly illegal business ties that her former aide Stefan Lungu and the ministry’s secretary general Gheorghe Nastasia had with the companies controlled by Adrian Gardean, denouncer in the Bute Boxing Gala case.

“Also important is the reason why I decided, along with lawyer Chiciu, to ask the court to request from both the SRI and DNA Alba the intelligence reports that show the criminal complicity of the persons involved in this case. SRI never said I was part of this criminal connivance, my name was never mentioned in such a report, whether it was a report received by me, by the Romanian President or by the Prime Minister,” Elena Udrea stated at the Supreme Court.

At the same time, she pointed out that back when she was in office she always asked for the dismissal of employees when she received intelligence reports concerning crimes they might have committed.

“At the ministry I received from the SRI reports informing me about situations of a possibly illegal nature involving ministry employees and companies from outside the institution. As a result of these reports, I sacked, I demanded the dismissal of one secretary of state, one deputy secretary, several civil servants. (…) Whenever I had information about potentially illegal actions carried out by ministry employees, I sacked them,” Udrea added.

Elena Udrea was indicted on 21 April 2015 in the Bute Boxing Gala case, being charged with three counts of passive bribery, malfeasance in office and attempted use of false, inaccurate or incomplete paperwork or statements to unjustly obtain European grants.

Also indicted in the case were: former Economy Minister Ion Ariton, former Romanian Boxing Federation President Rudel Obreja, Tudor Breazu – estate manager of the plots of land Elena Udrea owns in Nana commune, Stefan Lungu – Elena Udrea’s former aide, Gheorghe Nastasia – former secretary general within the Regional Development and Tourism Ministry, Ana Maria Topoliceanu – former director of the National Investments Company, Dragos Marius Botoroaga – company manager.

According to the DNA, Udrea allegedly coordinated a system through which persons close to her – namely Lungu, Topoliceanu, Nastasia and Breazu – received money, with her knowledge, from the representatives of commercial companies in return for guarantees that the services rendered would be paid in a timely fashion by the ministry she was leading.