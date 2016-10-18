Steps taken for Pope’s visit to Bucharest

His Excellency Monsignor Miguel Maury Buendia, the Supreme Pontiff’s representative in Romania, met Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea. “Steps are being taken, during this period, for the Supreme Pontiff’s visit to Bucharest – a historic event,” Gabriela Firea announced on Facebook. In May 2015, Pope Francis was invited by President Klaus Iohannis to take part, in 2018, in the events dedicated to the centenary of the Great Union, in Alba Iulia. An invitation has also been extended by 18 Romanian Catholic Bishops, both Roman Catholics and Greek Catholics, which met in Oradea, on September 26-28, in the plenary autumn session of the Conference of Romanian Catholic Bishops.

