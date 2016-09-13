Steriu on bill proposed by Udrea: It’s just a signal, not necessarily PMP’s

Popular Movement Party (PMP) Executive President Valeriu Steriu stated on Saturday that Elena Udrea’s proposed bill on limiting to 3 months the period in which those who committed corruption crimes can file denunciation without being punished represents “just a signal” and is not “necessarily” endorsed by the PMP.

“It’s not necessarily the party’s project. I don’t know it well enough, but definitely on Tuesday, at the group meeting, we will analyse it at group level in order to see to what extent it can continue to move forward with the party’s backing. It has to be said that for the time being it’s very unlikely for this draft bill to enter public consultations, time is very short. Unfortunately, in the next 3 months we will meet in Parliament on very few occasions and I rather believe this draft bill represents just a signal and not an initiative that has chances to be adopted by this Parliament,” Steriu answered when asked about Elena Udrea’s draft bill, which was also signed off by 15 PMP MPs.

In a draft bill filed in Parliament, Elena Udrea proposes that the period in which those who committed corruption crimes can file denunciations without being punished should be limited to three months.

“The perpetrator who knows about or took part in crimes stipulated by Articles 289-292, 297, 301, will not be punished if he denounces the crimes before criminal prosecution bodies were notified, but no later than 3 months since the time they were committed. The money, goods or any other assets that were illegally obtained by the perpetrator who filed the denunciation in the conditions stipulated on Paragraph 1, are mandatorily seized. In case they can no longer be found, their equivalent value is to be seized,” reads the draft bill which seeks to modify the Penal Code.

The author of the draft bill, who is involved in several passive bribery cases, presents the initiative as one meant to ensure “punitive norms” against those who commit corruption crimes. The draft has been signed by several PNL, PMP and PRU MPs, and by 2 PSD MPs (Madalin Voicu and Ionel Agrigoroaiei).

According to the draft bill’s substantiation text, the bill “comes to ensure stability and predictability in what concerns ensuring a criminal investigation, in order to prevent the “supplying” of possible crimes by those who find themselves in the situation of being investigated by state authorities and who start to “remember” alleged crimes that took place years before solely in order to secure a release or even the proceeds of the crime.”

“The “absolute immunity of the denouncer,” as regulated so far, has led to absurd situations in which persons who were criminally investigated for various crimes ended up filing such notifications concerning alleged corruption crimes that occurred as far back as 10 years before, thus ending up obtaining various benefits, some of them undeserved and immorally offered, including keeping the proceeds of the crime, this being the reason why the clarification of the procedure, through clear rules established by law, is called for,” the MPs believe.