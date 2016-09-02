Stock transactions drop 11.1 percent in first eight months on BVB main segment

Transactions of share traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) main segment, declined in the first eight months of this year compared to the same period of last year by 11.1 percent to about 1.13 billion euro, reveal the capital market operator’s data.

In August this year, the total value of transactions exceeded 110.2 million euro, an amount 40.5 percent lower than in the same month of 2015. On the alternative trading system, the value of transactions increased 215 percent, to over 33.5 million euro, in the period January – August, this year.

“As a general rule, in summer, the volumes decline, taking into account that a part of investors are on holiday, and August is the most popular month for vacations both in our country, but also in Western Europe, Canada and USA,” said Ovidiu Dumitrescu, Deputy General Manager at Tradeville.

Banca Transilvania, Romgaz and BRD were the most traded on the stock market, on the main segment, in August.

Banca Transilvania stocks registered 7,289 transactions, worth over 92.2 million lei, Romgaz stocks – 3,656 transactions worth over 55.8 million lei and BRD shares – 2,442 transactions worth about 50.9 million lei. The 4th and 5th positions are occupied by Fondul Proprietatea and Electrica, with 46.5 million lei, respectively 45.1 million lei.

On the alternative trading system, in August, the most traded stocks were Bucur Obor Bucharest shares (2.76 million lei), Deutsche Bank stocks (1.47 million lei) and BMW stocks (346,777 lei ).