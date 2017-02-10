STS: 58.57pct of received calls to 112 last year – false; in January 2017 – 53.97pct

Approximately 59pct out of 14,600,440 calls received last year from the European unique number for Emergency 112 were false alarms, and in January this year the percentage is 53.97pct, registering on the average recorded on the European level, a statistic of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) reveals.

“The statistic in 2016 made by STS shows that 112 received over 14,600,440 calls. Out of these 8,552,087 (58.57pct) were false alarms and 6,048,353 (41.43pct) real. Most of them were transferred to the Ambulance – 3,781,205 (60.28pct), Police – 1,364,808 (21.76pct), the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations – the Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (ISU-SMURD) – 933,622 (14.88pct) and Gendarmerie – 184,606 (2.94pct)”, shows a press release of the STS, sent to Agerpres, in the context of marking on Saturday the European Day of the Emergency Number 112.

According to the quoted source, the counties Covasna, Mures and Gorj are ranked first on percentage of the total false calls.

The average time for answer at the Center 112 is 3.94 seconds and it was registered in 93.6pct of the total calls, the time for answer was under 10 seconds, placing on the European level of performance in this matter.

“In January 2017, from the total of 1,199,680 calls, 552,256 (46.03pct) were real and 647,424 (53.97pct) false calls. Following the conclusions made by the state’s authorities, 15,847 of citizens were sanctioned according to the law for the false and abusive calls to 112 number (2016 year and January 2017). Most of the sanctions were applied in Teleorman, Bucharest and Prahova”, STS specifies.

Following the training and informing campaigns led by the Special Telecommunications Service, the number of false calls decreased in the last years approximately 30pct and stand around 58pct, ranging within the average recorded on the European level, STS mentions.

“Romania is among the five member states that represent examples of good practice and is one of the few EU state members where 112 is the unique Emergency number. Eurobarometers of the European Commission, referring to the European unique number 112, show that Romania made remarkable progress in managing and developing the Unique National System for Emergency Calls and is in the top in the EU regarding informing and training the population”, STS states.

The Special Telecommunications Service is the state’s central body that manages, exploits, supports and develops the Unique National System for Emergency Calls (SNUAU). STS continues the actions of informing-training on 112 subject, by organizing visits of pupils and students in the centers of receiving emergency calls in Bucharest and across the country, dissemination of new information of public interest and promotional materials, including through social networks.

The pan-European emergency number 112 was created 1991, in Romania it became operational in 2005. Starting from 2008, 112 is the single number that can be used on any landline phone or mobile phone in order to benefit for free from the emergency services (ambulance, firemen and police) in any country in the European Union.

The abusive calling on the unique number for emergency calls 112 or sending false messages to number 113 represent contraventions, and the actions are punished with a fine ranging from RON 500 to RON 1,000.