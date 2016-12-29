Study: Half of Romanians prefer to stay home on New Year’s Eve and 4pct go on vacation

Approximately half of Romanians, namely 48pct, will spend the New Year’s Celebration at home, with family, friends, and relatives, while 9pct prefer to spend the start of the New Year out on the town, according to a study made by E.ON in eight European states at the end of 2016, shows a press release of the company’s press bureau remitted on Thursday to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the same proportion of those who will celebrate the New Year’s Celebration at home is shared by Hungarian citizens questioned, but the percent of those who stated they plan to go out in the city on New Year’s Celebration is double compared to Romanians.

Czechs and Italians, in a proportion of 43pct, respectively 40pct have expressed their wish to celebrate home, while only a third of Germans, representing 27pct, stated that will celebrate New Year’s Celebration at home, and 20 pct of Germans stated that will party at home.

According to the mentioned study, in close proportions of 33pct, respectively 30pct, Czechs and Romanians say that will follow the TV shows, on the opposite side are Italians, only 9pct from them stated that would prefer the TV remote control.

In the case of Germans and Brits, only 14pct said that will stay in front of their TVs.

“Yet, despite the fact that hotels and villas in resort towns are booked to the maximum capacity, the period around the New Year’s Celebration is not really one of vacation in Europe. Only 6pct of Germans have vacation plans or other activities, and even this number is higher than the rest of Europe. Only 4pct from Romanian respondents stated that they will go on vacation, while in the case of Czechs, Hungarians, and Italians who were interviewed on this topic, the share is 3pct. It should be noted the high number of those who stated that have not planned anything for the New Year’s Celebration, in this situation being 30pct of Brits, 23pct of Turkish respondents, 18pct of Germans and 11pct of Romanians”, the press release shows.

The results are part of the “Living in Europe” Study, in which E.OM and Kantar EMNID have questioned 8.000 people from Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Czech Republic, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, and Hungary in December 2016.