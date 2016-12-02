Sunny weather lets thousands of Romanians enjoy National Day military parade

Thousands of Romanians were present, on Thursday, on the occasion of the National Day, at the military parade organized at the Triumphal Arch, many enjoying the sunny weather and impressive battle equipment on display with the Romanian Army.

Folk music, later replaced by military music, the gleaming sunlight, the sea of tricolour flags and bands were the background for a parade that enchanted Bucharesters.

The event started around 11.00hrs, immediately after the arrival of Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos and President Klaus Iohannis. The official stands were filled with Romanian personalities: the three former Presidents of Romania, Ion Iliescu, Emil Constantinescu, and Traian Basescu, Deputy PM Vasile Dincu, Internal Affairs Minister Dragos Tudorache, Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu, Labor Minister Dragos Pislaru, Justice Minister Raluca Pruna, Finance Minister Anca Dragu, as well as National Anticorruption Directorate head Laura Codruta Kovesi, Romanian Intelligence Service Director Eduard Hellvig, Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea, and Constitutional Court head Valer Dorneanu. The diplomatic corps was also represented by ambassadors or charges d’affaires.

This year, the Romanian Army came with a series of novelties to the military parade, the main attraction being the F-16 multirole aircraft. Three of the six currently in service with the Air Force have flown over the Triumphal Arch, performing a series of acrobatic feats as they went to the delight of Bucharesters.

Other novelties at the parade were the Army’s new battle dress that will enter use in 2017, as well as a series of vehicles that premiered this year, such as MEDEVAC vehicles built on the Romanian IFV platform or Enduro motorbikes that the Special Operations Forces acquired this year.

Also held in high regard by Bucharesters were the servicemen of the detachments of foreign armies, especially the Irish Guards’ Pipes and Drums. Spectators were also delighted by the march of the “Military Tradition” Association, the members of which wore World War I era uniforms, but also by the Romanian Gendarmerie’s cavalry unit.

As expected, the main attraction was the military vehicles parade. Armoured personnel carriers Piranha and Zimbrul, TR-85M1 tanks, ground-to-air Hawk and OSA-AKM missiles, the LAROM missile system, and other vehicles that were impressive in aspect drew everyone’s attention, especially children.

A closer look showed that the Army’s battle capabilities are in a process of renewal, the old Soviet-era equipment being phased out or doubled by modern Western-built vehicles and equipment, Agerpres informs.

President Iohannis: National Day should permanently be source of inspiration for prosperous, dignified, united country

President Klaus Iohannis states that the significance of the National Day must be permanently a source of inspiration to build a prosperous, dignified country united around some major projects.

“December 1 is our day, of all those who think and feel Romanian. On this special day we are celebrating the past and look optimistically to the future,” the head of state said in a video message posted on Tuesday to his Facebook page.

He emphasized that the anniversary of the Greater Union is about “liberty, about how an ideal can be accomplished if all a nation’s energies are put towards a common goal.”

PM Ciolos: Future of Romania depends on choices we make

Completing the project of “modern Romania” is possible through the assumption of a “country project”, the future of Romania depending on the choices Romanians make, said Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos in a message sent on the occasion of the National Day.

“It is said that December 1, 1918 was a miracle of history. And, truly, the sanctioning of the Greater Union, of modern Romania, we can say was a miracle of history, but behind that miracle stood people firstly, people who knew how to dream, who knew how to implement this ideal consistently, with perseverance. I am thinking of political figures, of cultural personalities, of people who simply believed in this ideal and who assumed it from one generation to the other. And this was possible then, in 1918, because we had quality in education, value in culture, it was possible due to the courage of the Romanian Army, it was possible because we had inspired political figures. And in this way this dream of modern Romania, of united Romania, could begin. Today, 98 years from that moment, only 2 years to go to the centenary of the Greater Union, we are in front of a challenge that would allow us to complete this project of modern Romania. And this is possible by assuming a country project together, beyond differences in vision, beyond the daily matters that we still have to solve,” said PM Ciolos in a video message published on Thursday on the Government’s website and on his Facebook page.

According to PM Ciolos, the future of Romania depends on the choices Romanians make.

“This dream and this vision regarding what we want from modern Romania, from the Romania of the future can help us find within us the force of coherence, the force of cohesion in supporting a country project. We are at a moment in which the choices we make, through the perseverance and consistency we are able to show in completing a project, will influence the future of Romania. And we can, I am convinced we can assume it together. Many happy returns, Romania! Many happy returns, Romanians, wherever you are! Many happy returns to all living in Romania!,” Dacian Ciolos also said.

DefMin Motoc thanks Romanians, on National Day, for love shown to army and servicemen

Minister of National Defence Mihnea Motoc sends thanks to Romanians, on the National Day, for the love shown to the army and to servicemen.

“I wish you, all Romanians, good health, prosperity and accomplishments. I thank you for the love and constant support you have shown for the army and servicemen. Our accomplishments would have not been possible without the support you so generously give. Many happy returns, Romania! Many happy returns, Romanians!,” Motoc wrote on Facebook.

He emphasizes in his message that the National Day of Romania is the day of all Romanians, “of those who are here, at home, in these blessed places, or those taken by life and destiny across the borders, in all the corners of the world, but also of those who have been before us, our forefathers who’ve built, with tenacity and sacrifice, the country and the nation that we celebrate and cherish today.”

The Defence Minister also showed his appreciation for the servicemen at home and abroad. “Thank you to the 3,000 Romanians in military uniforms that will march under the majestic arcade [the Triumphal Arch], as well as the thousands of professionals in the entire national defence system (…) My thanks and thoughts of appreciation also go towards the servicemen celebrating the National Day deployed in theaters of operations, where they represent Romania with honor and professionalism,” Motoc said.

ForMin Comanescu: I reiterate Romania’s commitment to international law, openness to dialogue, multiculturalism values

Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu reiterated on Thursday, on the occasion of the National Day, Romania’s commitment to the international law principles, the promotion of mutual respect, good understanding, openness to dialogue and multiculturalism values.

In his message on 1 December, Comanescu shows that Romania’s National Day “represents a fundamental reference point of the Romanian people’s identity, as it is, year after year, the occasion to celebrate the historic moment of the Great Union of 1 December 1918, achieved through the love for the country, the devotion, perseverance and sacrifice of our forefathers, who made possible reaching the supreme ideal of our nation’s unity.”

“The capacity of supplying predictability, confidence and stability in a region marked by tensions and various risks makes our country’s profile of a respected and credible partner inside the European Union and NATO. At this anniversary moment, at the end of a highly complex year, with various challenges on an international and regional level, I wish to reiterate Romania’s commitment for the international law principles, the promotion of mutual respect, good understanding, openness to dialogue and multiculturalism values, which make up the foundation of Romania’s international profile and its foreign action,” the Foreign Minister says.

He underscores that the demarches made by the Romanian diplomacy “will continue as decided to consolidate the status of our country on an international level, Romania’s contribution and presence to the joint efforts for a safer and more peaceful world, to respond to the Romanian citizens’ expectations, in order to promote our culture, traditions and identity.”

“On this anniversary day, I address my and my colleagues thanks to all Romanians in Romania and abroad, who, through their day-to-day activity, through the values guiding their life, contribute to Romania’s progress and promotion,” Comanescu also says.

Former President Basescu: A special thought for Romanians abroad

Former President Traian Basescu sent on Thursday, on the occasion of Romania’s National Day, a special thought for the Romanians who are outside the country’s borders.

“Happy National Day, Romania, happy National Day, Romanians abroad! A special thought for the Romanians who are outside the borders, whether they live in the Republic of Moldova, Serbia, Ukraine and Hungary, settled across the Ocean, left for work in Europe, or are under arms in military missions. Happy National Day, Romanians, whichever part of the world you might be in!,” Basescu wrote on Facebook.

Moldovan PM Filip: Many happy returns, Romania!

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Pavel Filip, has sent, during the government sitting, his congratulations to Romanians on the occasion of Romania’s National Day, a release remitted to AGERPRES shows.

The head of the Chisinau executive has voiced his appreciation for the constant support Romania grants to the Republic of Moldova and mentioned that in the hardest of times, when outside financing was blocked, it was the colleagues in Bucharest who offered a 60 million euro loan.

“Many happy returns, Romania! We thank our friends in Bucharest for the support and we ensure them that the Republic of Moldova will continue to be consistent in its European integration objective,” Filip said.

The head of the Chisinau Government specified that, beyond projects and financing, the special friendship attitude of his counterpart, Dacian Ciolos, was always important, and the Republic of Moldova’s objective of closer ties with the EU can be accomplished with Romania’s support and by assimilating the experience of those who’ve already gone down the path of European integration.