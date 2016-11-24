Supreme Council for National Defence to convene next Tuesday

The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will convene next Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, presidential spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi announced on Thursday.

“The CSAT meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, at 10:00hrs, at Cotroceni Palace,” said Dobrovolschi.

She added that featuring on the agenda will be measures taken by Romania to implement internationally-imposed sanctions October 2015 – September 2016; a medium and long-term action strategy for Romania’s relationship with Moldova; a plan for the use of Romania’s armed forces in missions and operations outside the national territory of Romania in 2017; a national plan of informative priorities for 2017; the latest developments in the implementation of the 2015-2019 National Defence Strategy, as well as the activities of CSAT in 2017.

“As usual, the meeting will discuss topics of interest to national security, with an information formula at the end,” said Dobrovolschi.