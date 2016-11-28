Supreme Council for National Defence to discuss relation with R. Moldova and troops deployment plan

Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will meet on Tuesday, the meeting agenda including topics related to the medium and long-term action strategy concerning Romania’s relation with the Republic of Moldova, and the plan on employing Romania’s armed forces to be sent on missions and operations abroad in 2017.

According to a press release from the Presidential Administration, the agenda of the meeting, headed by Klaus Iohannis, includes the following topics: measures adopted by Romania on enforcing the regimes of the established sanctions on international level (October 2015 – September 2016), the national plan of informative priorities for 2017, the implementation stage of the National Strategy for Defence, for the period 2015-2019, and the activity schedule of Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defence.

“During the meeting also approached will be other topics of interest for national security,” the press release says.

The CSAT agenda will be held on Tuesday, at 11:00 am, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The most recent meeting of the CSAT was held on 27 September.