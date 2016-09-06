Supreme Court: Bogdan Olteanu not allowed to talk with parents and ex-wife

Former National Bank of Romania (BNR) Deputy Governor Bogdan Olteanu is not allowed to contact his parents – Ecaterina and Danut Olteanu – and his ex-wife Cristina Andone. They are on the list of witnesses that will be heard by National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors.

BNR’s former Deputy Governor was released from pre-trial custody on September 1. He will be investigated while remanded under house arrest in an influence peddling case which involves an alleged bribe of EUR 1 M. The former Deputy Governor has managed to persuade the magistrates to cancel the pre-trial custody measure, after the court of first instance had decided to extend it.

Prosecutors claim Bogdan Olteanu allegedly took a bribe of EUR 1 M from businessman Sorin Ovidiu Vintu in return for appointing Liviu Mihaiu as Governor of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve, where the aforementioned businessman had interests.

Liviu Mihaiu was appointed Governor of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve in September 2008, by Premier Calin Popescu Tariceanu. He remained in office until February 2009.