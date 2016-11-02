Supreme Court: Extension of in rem criminal investigation in Revolution case

Prosecutors with the Military Prosecutors’ Department have decided on extending the in rem criminal investigation in the Revolution case, including now the aspect of crimes against humanity, the Prosecutor’s Office attached High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ), Romania’s top court, announced on Wednesday.

“The files in the case show that in order to retain power, through the actions undertaken and the measures disposed, the new political and military leadership installed after 22 December 1989, determined the killing, wounding by gunshots, injuries to physical and psychical integrity, as well as the deprivation of liberty of a large number of persons, actions that are circumscribed within the limits of crimes against humanity as defined in article 439, paragraph 1, letters a, g, i and k, of the Penal Code, with application of art. 5 of the Penal Code,” the PICCJ informs in a release.

According to prosecutors, the armed incidents taking place in a large number of localities indicates the fact that a predetermined plan was applied, the objective of which was the taking of power by new leaders and establishing their legitimacy.

“The mode in which this attack took place reveals that a plan of action was in effect, plan that envisaged the creation of a state of confusion within the armed forces by dividing the leadership of the Ministry of National Defence and the broadcasting of false orders, reports and information, by the arming of citizens, and the creation of the appearance of a “civil war” that would put at odds armed units belonging to the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of the Interior or the same ministry, with the purpose being to take over power and legitimize the new leaders,” the release shows.

According to investigators, the investigation will be resumed regarding all actions that were the object of case no. 11/P/2014, including actions taking place after 22 December 1989 in the entire country.