Supreme Court president Tarcea: Hopefully latest events are a lesson for everyone

President of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) Cristina Tarcea on Tuesday voiced hope that, in the light of the latest events, any amendment of judiciary laws is operated only following consultations.

Tarcea said that the Ministry of Justice announced the Supreme Court that an interinstitutional working group will be set up and invited the top judicial authority to appoint representatives to the new body, which ICCJ will do during the day.

“I hope that what happened these days teaches everybody a lesson and things finally get back to normal,” Tarcea said before the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Magistrates (CSM).

According to the CSM president, the Justice Ministry informed in a notification that the date for the establishment of the working group is to be announced later.