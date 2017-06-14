Supreme Court reopens ‘Flora’ dossier in which Traian Basescu is accused of illegal restitution of property

Supreme Court magistrates have decided to reopen the ‘Flora’ dossier in which ex-President Traian Basescu is accused of illegal restitution of a plot of land, guilty act he allegedly committed while he was Bucharest Mayor.

“Admits the request filed by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Court. Notes the legality and firmness of Ordinance no.22/II-2/2017, adopted on 6 March 2017 by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Court, which ruled the partial invalidation of Ordinance no.149/P/2016, adopted on 18 November 2016 by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Court, and the reopening of the criminal prosecution in this dossier. Confirms the reopening of the criminal prosecution in dossier no.149/P/2016 of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Court, ruled through Ordinance no.22/II-2/2017 adopted on 6 March 2017 by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Court,” reads the decision adopted by High Court of Cassation and Justice magistrates.

Bucharest Court magistrates decided, on March 30, that the trial concerning the reopening of the ‘Flora’ dossier should be transferred to the Supreme Court.

The reopening of the criminal prosecution in the dossier in which ex-President Traian Basescu is accused of the illegal restitution of a 40,000-square metre plot of land in Damaroia, a guilty act he allegedly committed in 2003, while he was Bucharest Mayor, was demanded by prosecutors from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Court. Former Lower Chamber lawmaker Dumitru Puzdrea built the Flora commercial centre on the plot of land concerned.

Ex-President Traian Basescu was summoned at the Bucharest Court, on 24 May 2016, in the same dossier, following an abuse of office complaint lodged by Catalin Nastase, Vice President of the Union of Arabs in Romania. Catalin Nastase is Dumitru Puzdrea’s former business partner.

According to Catalin Nastase’s complaint, Traian Basescu allegedly committed abuse of office when he approved the restitution of the plot of land located in Damaroia, Bucharest District 1, causing a damage of approximately 100 million euro.

The complainant challenged the duration of the trial in which Traian Basescu is defendant, however Catalin Nastase was not present at the court hearing on 24 May 2016.

“Are there more of these who file complaints in 2015 for 2003? I’ll go to trial anywhere,” Basescu stated in court.

The ex-President stated, at the end of the court hearing, that the trial concerns a complaint filed in 2015 over a restitution of property that occurred in 2003.

“I’m yet to lose a trial so I won’t lose this one either. I don’t know Catalin Nastase, I haven’t met him, I see he hasn’t even showed up. He files the complaint and doesn’t show up for the court hearing,” Traian Basescu added.