Supreme Court to hear legal challenge over former PM Ponta’s court supervision

Former Prime Minister Victor Ponta reported on Friday morning to the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation (ICCJ) as the court was to hear a legal challenge over the National Anti-Corruption Directorate’s decision to place Ponta under court supervision.

Ponta is under investigation by anti-corruption prosecutors for allegedly using his influence or authority for personal or other people’s gains or undue benefits and complicity to money laundering.

Prosecutors notified Ponta on Tuesday that he had been placed under a 60-day court supervision.

MP Sebastian Ghita is also investigated in the same case for complicity to money laundering, having also been placed under court supervision.

After Ponta, Sebastian Ghita challenges the court supervision order, wants to talk

The day after ex-premier Victor Ponta appealed against the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors’ decision to place him under court supervision on Tuesday, Social Democrat MP Sebastian Ghita followed suit on Thursday, filing at the Supreme Court an appeal against a similar decision that prosecutors adopted against him in the money laundering case in which he is investigated alongside Ponta. Ghita pointed out he will not stop talking about the money laundering charges brought against him.

MP Sebastian Ghita claimed two of his fundamental rights are being suspended and he will not stop talking about the prosecutors’ charges against him.

At the Supreme Court on Thursday, Ghita pointed out his appeal concerns two essential rights for any Romanian citizen – the right to free movement and the right to free speech.

“I believe the state has sufficient means to intervene when a citizen breaks the law or the decisions taken by judges. My feeling is that some prosecutors are trying, increasingly often, to induce the idea that we are not allowed to talk in Romania. This issue has to do with our freedom and it’s something we no longer accept, regardless of how much advice we get from our lawyers, friends or relatives, it’s something we have to keep alive,” the MP said, being quoted by news.ro.

The MP went on to talk about the conditional bail established by prosecutors on Wednesday.

“That measure adopted yesterday (Wednesday – editor’s note) does not allow me to talk about Victor Ponta, does not allow me to talk about the prosecutor or the case. If the prosecutor were to run someone over with his car tomorrow, I wouldn’t be allowed to talk about it because he doesn’t want me to,” Ghita said.

He explained that the procedure through which Tony Blair’s visit to Romania was arranged was also used in the case of visits paid by former American President Bill Clinton or by the former director of the CIA.

“In 2005, a foundation, along with several sponsors, including Omnilogic, invited Bill Clinton, with USD 500,000. The procedure was the same as the one used for Mr. Blair. Hundreds of directors of Romanian institutions attended that event, free of charge. Subsequently, Omnilogic concluded hundreds of contracts with the institutions whose directors attended the conference. There was also Rudolf Giuliani. The former director of the CIA came, with USD 300,000. We’ll end up being the world’s laughing stock in this manner. Yesterday, journalists from The Sun came to interview me about this situation that has astounded them,” Sebastian Ghita added.

Asked what could have prompted Victor Ponta’s displeasure when seeing him on the party’s lists in Prahova County in 2012, as claimed by Liviu Dragnea, Sebastian Ghita pointed out that “there are many things to say about Mr. Ponta’s and Mr. Dragnea’s satisfactions or dissatisfactions. And you have seen the result: the emergence of a new party. Could I know what Ponta says about Dragnea and what Dragnea says about Ponta? We’ll find out.”

Supreme Court magistrates will analyse on Friday the appeal that ex-premier Victor Ponta filed against the court supervision measure. Victor Ponta is investigated in a legal case that concerns the way Tony Blair’s visit to Romania was financed.