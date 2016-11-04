Survey:Romania 13th in world wine-producing countries’ rankings, 2016 industry turnover could top 723 ml lei

Romania’s wine industry could exceed 723 million lei in turnover this year, up from the 680 million lei registered in 2015; Romania is on position 13 in the world ranking of wine-producing countries, shows a KeysFin expert survey released on Friday.

Romania’s wine production increased this year by 37 percent to 4.8 million hectoliters and the number of officially certified wine producing companies reached 217. Apart from Bucharest, where 24 producers are based, most companies in the business are in the counties of Vrancea (69), Prahova (18), Constanta (11) and Buzau (10).

Also, the most important companies classified exclusively under this NACE code by their 2015 turnover were: the Recas Wineries SA, Zarea, Vinexport and Trade-Mark SA.

According to KeysFin, the turnover of the wine industry production was 680 million lei in 2015 and could exceed this year the level of 723 million lei registered in 2013.

In 2015, the major wine producing regions were: Vrancea, Buzau, Iasi, Vaslui, Constanta and Dolj.

By its wine production Romania is currently on spot 13 in the world ranking topped by Italy with a production of 48.8 million hectoliters of wine in 2016, down 2 percent from 50 million hectoliters in 2015, followed by France with 41.9 million hectoliters (-12 percent), Spain with 37.8 million hectoliters (+ 1 percent), the US with 22.5 million hectoliters (+ 2 percent) and Australia with 12.5 million hectoliters (+ 5 percent).

The global wine production dropped this year 5 percent from 274.4 million hectoliters in 2015 to 259.5 million hectoliters, according to preliminary data presented by Director General of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) Jean-Marie Aurand.

KeysFin provides dedicated services of business information and credit management, from credit reports, monitoring, competitor analysis, to surveys and sector analyses required by the companies that wish to a develop a healthy business on the Romanian market.