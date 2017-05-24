Sweden prepares 20 events at Bookfest International Book Fair

Launches, debates, workshops for children and books with discounts up to 80 percent are among the elements that make up this year’s edition of the Bookfest International Book Fair, an event scheduled to start on Wednesday and end on Sunday, at Romexpo.

Sweden, the guest of honour at this year’s edition proposes 20 events that will stress children’s education and literature, gender equality, social inclusion and the promotion of diversity.

The Bookfest International Book Fair is organised by the Association of Romanian Publishers, under the aegis of the Federation of Romanian Publishers, with the support of the Culture and National Identity Ministry. For the second year in a row, the event is organised under the High Patronage of the Romanian President.