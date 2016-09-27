Syoss celebrates 7 years of professional performance in Romania

The Syoss brand, the pioneer of the professional quality products for hair, celebrates 7 years of presence in Romania, in all the three major categories: haircare, styling and hair dye. Since 2009, when the brand has created a new market segment, that one of professional hair care products available for the consumer in retail stores, Syoss has permanently diversified its product portfolio. With this anniversary, the brand is launching the “professional look” campaign through which the fans can win prizes for a salon experience even at their homes.

The hair is a defining element of a modern woman’s personality, and the way that we take care and how we provide it leaves its mark on our general condition. For this reason, in the 7 years on the market in Romania, the Syoss specialists have worked continuously to improve the products’ formulas and to provide the most innovative solutions in the field of hair care.

From launch until now, Syoss launched in Romania 14 range of hair care products, 9 range of styling products and 4 range dedicated products for the hair dyeing.

The latest innovations in hair care and styling is the Syoss Ceramide Complex range respectively in the hair dye with Gloss Sensation, launched this year. Syoss Ceramide Complex gives the capillary fiber the care that the hair needs through a formula based on ceramides and keratin, that makes the hair 10 times stronger. With a formula of a semi-permanent hair dye, without ammonia, the new Syoss Gloss Sensation range allows consumers to express their true personality. The dedicated formula gives twice more the hair shine and allows you to enjoy the professional results of dyeing as in a salon.

Over the 7 years of innovation on the Romanian market, Syoss continued to set new standards in hair care, coloring and styling within a large portfolio, highly valued by the consumers in Romania.

Celebrating the 7 years, Syoss wanted to thank the consumers in Romania and has launched the “professional look” campaign through which the fans can win prizes for a salon experience right at their homes. Buying a Syoss product from any store until September 30, and introducing the fiscal receipt number and the date on ilovesyoss.ro or in a SMS to 1875, the consumers can earn weekly some Syoss products, styling kits, a personal stylist services for a year, professional photo sessions, a Furla bag and more. They will also enter the draw for the grand prize, a trip for two to Tokyo, the home of the Syoss brand.