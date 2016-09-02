Syrian and Iranian migrants found at Romanian-Serbian border

Border police in Romania’s Timis County reported that patrols found 14 migrants (11 Syrians and 3 Iranians) attempting to cross the border, headed to Western Europe.

The migrants were detected in two locations along the border. One group of 11 migrants (6 men, 4 women and 1 child) were detected on Thursday night, at 3:40 am, in the vicinity of the Southwestern border with Serbia by a Romanian Border Police patrolling Sannicolau Mare Sector using thermo vision surveillance equipment, according to a press release issued by the Timis County Border Police (ITPF). They were walking 50 meters away from the frontier, hiding in the vegetation, headed towards Beba Veche border town. The migrants were taken to the Border Police headquarters for further investigation, according to the press release.

The border police in Lunga sector also detected 3 male migrants walking in the vicinity of the Serbian Border. The three men were also taken to the Border Police headquarters for further investigation.

In both cases, the police found no identity documents, but after investigating they established that the migrants were Syrian and Iran citizens, aged 2-30, who stated that they had left Serbia in order to reach Western Europe.

The migrants are under investigation for illegal border crossing and will be handed over to the Timis Immigration Service.