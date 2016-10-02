politia-de-frontiera

Syrian citizens caught trying to illegally enter Romania in Constanta county

Agents with the Coast Guard have detected on Saturday, in the sector belonging to border crossing Ostrov, 17 Syrian citizens who were attempting to cross the border illegally into Romania, on foot, from Bulgaria.

According to a press release of the Coast Guard, the policemen observed, on Saturday, a group, composed of 17 persons, 11 adults and six children, close to the demarcation line of the Romanian border, with the notable intent of entering Romania. The migrants were intercepted and, according to their statements, they are Syrian citizens attempting to reach a state in Western Europe.

The border police drew up paperwork for the crime of illegally crossing the state border, and at the end of verifications they will be returned to the Bulgarian authorities.

