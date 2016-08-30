Tagor introduces ‘installments to developer’ for the Adora Forest project in Timisoara

People in Timisoara looking for a new modern home have a new, faster and easier way of buying the desired home, as Adora Forest residential complex is available for purchase based on installments to the developer.

Tagor has introduced the possibility of buying the living units with this system, which involves a down payment of 30% in the value of the apartment, and even instalments for up to 6 year.

For example, for a 3-room apartment, at 79 sqm, worth 70,400 euro plus VAT, the buyer should pay upfront 21,120 euro plus VAT and then a monthly instalment of 886 euro, plus VAT, for 6 years.

“This is an option for a segment of clients with a financial situation above the average and who don’t want to waste their time with the banks’ regular procedures, not to mention that banks have hardened the crediting conditions as of this spring”, said Andreea Hamza, director of marketing and sales for Tagor’s residential projects.

“Sales go very well, Timisoara I an economical centre preferred by many investors who create new jobs well paid. We are convinced that the new acquisition option, instalments to developer, will further boost the sales, said Mihaela Matei, sales representative with Hitch & Mosher, the exclusive agent for the Adora Forest project.

The Adora Forest project in Timisoara is in phase 1, one block with 107 apartments and large studios, on 11 floors plus ground floor, of which more than 70% have been sold so far. The success of the phase 1 led Tagor to begin the design works for the second phase of the development, which may include high end finishes such as underfloor heating system.

Adora projects are a successful real estate investment carried out by UK-based Patron Capital fund, and managed by the real estate developer and property administrator Tagor. The Adora projects started in 2013 with Adora Urban Village in SW Bucharest, continued in 2014 with Adora Park in Arad and Adora Forest in Timişoara, and were completed in 2015 with Adora Pipera in Pipera.