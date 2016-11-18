Talks with CVM experts focus on Romania’s progress, existing resources

Talks between Romania’s judiciary representatives and experts of the European Commission on an evaluation mission of the latest developments recorded under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) focused on progress by Romania in this field and the existing resources, the Justice Ministry (MJ) announced on Friday.

“The aspects addressed during the meetings regarded the developments recorded in the CVM areas such as: the implementation of the strategy for judiciary development, the enforcement of the codes of law [civil code, criminal code], amendments of the justice laws, the latest developments in the commissioning of the National Agency for Impounded Asset Administration, a national anti-corruption strategy, high-level corruption, as well as public procurement. The experts also tackled with the MJ representatives existing resources (human, infrastructure and IT resources), cooperation with other key bodies and sustainability of the outcomes,” reads a press statement released by the MJ.

The European Commission experts also met representatives of the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM), the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation (ICCJ), the Public Prosecution Service, the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) and the National Integrity Agency (ANI).

“The current mission is the last in 2016 and for a good documentation in view of drawing the next progress report that is to be released in early 2017,” the statement adds.