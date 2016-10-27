Tariceanu and Constantin open the lists of ALDE candidates for the Senate and Chamber of Deputies in Bucharest, for the parliamentary elections

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Co-Presidents Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Daniel Constantin open the party lists of candidates in Bucharest for the Senate, respectively for the Chamber of Deputies, stated the party in a press release issued on Tuesday.

Senator Daniel Barbu is placed on the second position on the lists for the Senate in Bucharest, while Deputy Damian Florea is on the second position for the Chamber of Deputies, followed by the former Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu, the President of the National Council of Rectors, and Rector of the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine (USAMV) Bucharest. Prof. Dr. Anton Anton is also registered on the list for Bucharest for the Chamber of Deputies.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu will open the list for the Senate in Prahova, while Deputy Gratiela Gavrilescu is on the first position for the Chamber of Deputies in this county.

Senator Varujan Vosganian will be the first on the list for the Senate in Iasi. Also for the Senate, the first position on the list for Timis will be taken by Senator Petru Ehegartner, while the popular music singer Margareta Clipa will open the list for Botosani.

For the Chamber of Deputies, Senator Mircea Banias will be the first on the list for Constanta, Deputy Steluta Cataniciu will open the list for Cluj, while Deputy Daniel Chitoiu will open the list for Neamt. Deputies Andrei Gerea and Constantin Avram will be the first on the list for the Chamber of Deputies in Arges, respectively Bacau, while economist Ioan Tintean, the Vice-President of the Bistrita-Nasaud County Council will open the list for Bistrita-Nasaud.

In Dambovita, the Rector of the Valahia University, Prof. Dr. Calin Oros, will candidate, being the first on the list for the Chamber of Deputies; lawyer Remus Borza, the special administrator of Hidroelectrica, will candidate on the first position also for the Chamber of Deputies, but in Brasov.

Among the young politicians promoted on the ALDE lists for the elections, the Co-President of the Youth ALDE Organization, Ioana Ciupe, will candidate in Bucharest, for the Chamber of Deputies, while Marian Cucsa will open the list for the Chamber of Deputies in Timis and Razvan Florescu is on the first position on the list for the Chamber of Deputies in Ialomita; Toma Petcu is the first on the list for the same body in Giurgiu.

ALDE stated that most of the proposals of candidates for the parliamentary elections have been validated, and the lists include, alongside known names of the party, “many new candidates, around 90 percent, who have never been engaged in politics so far”.

“By nominating the candidates for the parliamentary elections, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats wishes to present itself in front of the voters with people having a wide professional experience, from all the social categories. They are people with a solid background, known in the environments where they came from, through whom ALDE shows its respect to voters”, added the quoted source.