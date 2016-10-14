Tariceanu asks Iohannis to publish transcript of talks with Prosecutor General

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu asked President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday to publish the transcript of the talks he had with Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, pointing out that the public statements made by the two are inconclusive and “the street has become the new form of miners’ riots.”

“We demand the publication of the transcripts of the talks that the Romanian President had with the two Public Ministry officials, because we believe the public statements made so far by President Iohannis, the Prosecutor General and the Chief Prosecutor of the DNA on the aforementioned topics are insufficient. The public opinion has the right to know the whole truth,” Tariceanu pointed out in a press release.

On this occasion, he reiterated his request for the Head of State to give assurances he will respect the will of the majority of voters, as will be reflected by the results of the vote on December 11. At the same time, the Senate Speaker claimed that he wants to stop “the dangerous path the Romanian President has set out on in the elections campaign.”

In Tariceanu’s opinion, Iohannis “gets the President’s institution involved in pending cases (his recent interventions with the Prosecutor General and in the case of the plagiarism accusations levied against Ms. Kovesi), he brought the terror of wiretaps back from the bleakest period of the Securitate and has transformed the necessary and legitimate fight against corruption into the hunting of political opponent,” being “in an occult coalition with the Chief Prosecutor of the DNA and having a puppet party as a front.”

According to the Senate Speaker, the DNA has become the main political actor of the elections campaign and “has all the trump cards [needed] to become a political party,” and “the street has become the new form of miners’ riots for the Iohannis regime.”

“Having a confused and politically immature President, who hasn’t outgrown the stage in which he “plays” leading the party, like the little ones play with dolls and toy soldiers, I hereby mentioned Alina Gorghiu, PNL still exists solely as a legal front for the anti-constitutional plans of this camp’s decision makers. I’ve included in these plans also the so-called party who saves Romania – USR – which is in fact a creation of the Presidency, following the model patented on the occasion of the Colectiv tragedy. The important thing is for the leaders that are on the black list to be paraded at the DNA, through courts and particularly before video cameras, in order to throw a media spotlight on the “lawbreakers,” what we have dubbed television-justice, the one that acts directly and efficiently on collective emotion. Once condemned by “the street,” which has become a new form of miners’ riots of the Iohannis regime, or through eminently political trials, through statements the likes of: “I can’t appoint lawbreakers, persons convicted etc.,” because a European country cannot have at its helm the “lawbreakers” irredeemably convicted in the public square or through DNA’s malversation,” Tariceanu argued.

President Iohannis: Senate’s Chairman Tariceanu not worried about independence of Justice, only tries to eschew it

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that he doesn’t believe that the Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu is worried about the independence of Justice, but he is ‘faking’ it and in fact he is attempting ‘to escape’ justice.

“We speak about Mr. Tariceanu, the one prosecuted for lying, he practically is sued for criminal lie. I think it is the same person who years ago was writing notes: ?Dear Traian,’ in order for then President [Traian Basescu] to intervene for one of his [Tariceanu’s] friends… I don’t believe the man is really worried about the independence of Justice, I believe he’s faking and that he is in fact attempting to escape justice,” said Iohannis when asked about Tariceanu who made an appeal to the head of state to make public the transcripts of his talks with the attorney general and the National Anti-Corruption Directorate’s head.

Iohannis: I’m interested in all institutions working properly

Klaus Iohannis reiterated last Friday his explanations regarding his meeting with Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar. “I’m interested in all state institutions working very well,” he emphasised, pointing out that he has noticed that one thing that can be improved is the speed with which case files that are “unnaturally and counterproductively” running behind schedule could be solved.

“Everyone should remember that I do not represent only the Romanian state, I also represent society, and if society has the pretention that institutions should work very well and such issues should be solved expeditiously, then I feel called upon to say it. (…) I’m a mediator between the state and society,” the President explained.

He claimed that the statement concerning possible plagiarism committed by the DNA’s Chief Prosecutor was “spun” because according to him he never stated there are no clues pointing to possible plagiarism but that following his talk with Laura Kovesi he personally had no evidence that would make him believe there was a problem.

A week ago, when asked whether he believes DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi should resign, President Klaus Iohannis stated that we should not talk about any resignation as long as, for the time being, there are no clues pointing to plagiarism being committed. “I don’t think we should talk about a resignation as long as, at least for the time being, there are no clues that this is plagiarism. Of course, if things take a different turn, the discussion can resume, but for the time being I have no reasons to be concerned,” President Klaus Iohannis said.

He also pointed out that he talked with the Prosecutor General whom he asked to solve the case rapidly. “I believe the Prosecutor General’s Office should solve this case very quickly and I can tell you that in this sense I had talks with the Prosecutor General, asking him, in virtue of his prerogatives, to make sure this investigation is carried out rapidly,” the Head of State said.