Tariceanu: Draft of the Pay Law, on the agenda; we decided to extend the work program, if needed

The Speaker of the Senate, Cain Popescu Tariceanu, stated on Monday, at the end of the Permanent Bureau’s meeting, that the Pay Law was included on the agenda, mentioning that it was decide that the program of the plenary session of the Senate will be extended until the debates will end and the final voting will take place.

“The main discussion and decision on the agenda, in the meeting of the Senate’s Permanent Bureau, referred to the inclusion on today’s agenda, in the plenary session, given that the report of the Labor Committee on the Pay Law was completed. Therefore, the Pay law was included on the agenda” Tariceanu stated.

The Head of the Senate mentioned that it was also decided that the senator’s program will be extended as long as it will be necessary for the debates and for the final voting on the draft of the Pay Law.

“We’ve also decided to extend Tuesday’s work program in the afternoon, if needed. Therefore, if the agenda and the debate on the Unitary Pay Law will not be ended, we will continue to work also on Tuesday afternoon, and possibly on Wednesday, if there will be necessary” Tariceanu added.

Senators in the Labor Committee adopted on Thursday evening the report on the draft law, after three days f debates and more than 25 hours spent in the meeting.

Compared to the form submitted by PSD in Parliament, the Committee’s report contains certain amendments, mainly related to salary increases.

Turcan: PNL will request the Pay Law to be sent back to the Committee

PNL interim President Raluca Turcan announced on Monday, at the end of the meeting of the party’s National Political Bureau, that Liberals will not vote for the Pay Law in the form resulted after the debates in the labor Committee of the Senate, and they will request in the plenary session to send the Pay Law back to the Committee.

“This law has to be sent back to the Committee, because this so-called debate existing in the specialized committees haven’t actually showed nothing else than the desire to imitate the attention paid to the opposition or to certain arguments provided by the beneficiaries of the Unitary Pay Law (…) Today, my colleagues in the Senate will ask for this law to be sent back to the Committee, so it can be debated much seriously, in order to see if corrections can be made, if PSD is open to this approach” Raluca Turcan stated.

She claimed that the law in the form proposed by PSD will cause salary cuts and that it violates two principles: the equity principle and the performance principle.

Iohannis: Public administration trade unionists rightfully worried about public pay bill

President Klaus Iohannis said Monday in Brasov that the public administration trade unions’ worries over the public pay bill is justified, voicing hopes that Parliament and the Government will consider their grievances and right the bill.

“I believe the approach by Parliament that I have seen needs some improvements. You cannot let paying the people, especially the local public administration officials hanging in the air. This is about public service that has to be dealt with sustainably, seriously nationwide. And here is where the trade unionists are right to be worried. I believe the worries will be understood and the bill will get corrections, otherwise it will not be worth much to the local public administration (…). The public pay bill is drawn up by Parliament and the Government, and they bear responsibility for it, but they have an opportunity to do a good thing and I wish they do a good thing,” said Iohannis.

Public administration trade unions have announced they will be staging protest rallies in Bucharest and in the country, with their main grievance being a pay scale for the employees in keeping with the principles of law.

“Next Wednesday, a rally will be staged before Parliament Palace in Bucharest, expected to be attended by about 10,000 local public administration employees. They are asking for a pay scale to be drawn up in keeping with the principles of law,” Chairman of the National Trade Union of Public Servants (SNFP) Sebastian Oprescu told a news conference on Monday.

He added that 120,000 people are expected to protest all around the country.