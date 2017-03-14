Tariceanu: Early this year there was an attempted velvet coup which CCR has censured

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated on Monday, at the General Assembly of Mayors of Municipalities, that early this year there was an attempted “velvet coup d’état” which the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has censured through “two historic decisions,” pointing out that local-level projects are being blocked by three-letter agencies and calling on the mayors to state whether they feel pressures of any kind when carrying out their activity.

“Romanians have unequivocally chosen a PSD-ALDE majority. Nevertheless, in early 2017, there was an attempted velvet coup d’état, which fortunately the CCR has censured through two decisions that I would call historic. Unfortunately, for more than three months now we have had unprecedented political instability, in relation to the December elections and their clear result. We are facing an almost daily offensive on the part of three-letter institutions, against the institutions which have resulted from the Romanians’ democratic vote. I’m worried that this permanent offensive is throwing into doubt the balance of powers in the state,” Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated.

The Senate Speaker pointed out local-level projects are being blocked because of “three-letter institutions.”

“Our joint objective is Romania’s development, despite the brake pushed by the three-letter institutions. Lately there has been insistent talk of a kind of oppression against mayors, that there were cases in which mayors did not have the courage to sign documents out of fear of ending up in the hands of the prosecutors,” Tariceanu pointed out.

At the same time, the Senate Speaker called on the mayors to say when pressure is put on them.

“If you feel hounded, if you cannot properly do your job, if pressure is put on you, then come forward and say it publicly,” Tariceanu said.

At the same time, he pointed out that “a lot more is required to accelerate economic development,” since, because of domestic political disputes, a “lucid debate” on the future of the European Union cannot be held.

“I now reach this topic which I find extremely important for our future, which is the debate on the future of Europe: what kind of Europe will be built. You see there is increasing talk of a two-speed or a multi-speed Europe. Unfortunately, Romania risks being once again sent to the corner, as it was before too, and our political infighting prevents us from holding a lucid and useful debate for Romania’s future. We are always locked in futile, time-consuming and energy-draining political disputes. Meanwhile, the decisions are taken in Brussels and you see they are essential for Romania’s future,” Tariceanu pointed out.