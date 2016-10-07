Tariceanu: I don’t know of persons with criminal problems on ALDE lists, I’m embarrassed to say if I’ll run again

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Co-President Calin Popescu Tariceanu claims he is not aware of persons with criminal problems on the party’s lists, pointing out that those investigated by prosecutors have to enjoy the presumption of innocence and that Iohannis ran for president despite being involved in a litigation with the National Integrity Agency (ANI).

“At this moment I don’t know of persons with criminal problems on the lists. I don’t know what criminal problems means. Of course, someone could be criminally investigated, but every person enjoys the presumption of innocence, that’s how it is in the rule of law,” Tariceanu said.

He pointed out that President Klaus Iohannis ran for president despite being involved in a litigation with the National Integrity Agency. “If we are talking about integrity criteria, and I saw that the President is talking about this too, we saw that the President had no kind of hesitation to run in the presidential elections while being involved in a lawsuit with ANI. All those who voted for him probably gave him the presumption of innocence we too have the right to give to our colleagues until proven otherwise,” Tariceanu added.

Asked whether he wants another tenure in Parliament, the ALDE Co-President said that he is “embarrassed to answer now,” adding afterwards that his answer was sarcastic. “I’ll think about it until we file the lists. I’m afraid to answer now. I’m embarrassed,” Calin Popescu Tariceanu said.

PNL President until 2009, Calin Popescu Tariceanu claims he knows nothing about the bribe money that Cristinel Bigiu claimed in court he took to the PNL central headquarters in 2008.

“I saw the statement, I didn’t read it too closely for a very simple reason: I know nothing about this and I don’t know whether Mr. Bigiu’s statement is backed by proof. He can say very many things, just like I’ve seen lately, statements made under the prosecutors’ pressure and recanted in court, so I’m no longer going to make any other comments on this issue,” Tariceanu stated.

Former PNL Buzau President Cristinel Bigiu stated before the High Court of Justice that in 2008 he took 425,000 Euros to the party’s headquarters, with the money set to be used in the elections campaign. “425,000 went to the centre. I gave the money to Dan Motreanu and George Scutaru. 250,000 Euros to Motreanu and 175,000 Euros to Scutaru. The rest of the money was used in the local elections campaign. It was spent on concerts in particular. Gheorghe Doloiu brought the money from Mladin in plastic bags,” Cristinel Bigiu stated at the High Court of Justice.

Calin Popescu Tariceanu was PNL President in 2005-2009.