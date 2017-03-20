Tariceanu on PSD-ALDE potentially losing majority: This risk doesn’t exist

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Co-chair Calin Popescu-Tariceanu considers that Daniel Constantin leaving ALDE would not jeopardise the PSD-ALDE ruling coalition.

“This risk does not exist and I want to emphasise that there are very many PC members who have integrated within ALDE, just as we all did, people with whom I have a very good relationship of collegiality, of respect for them. These are people I backed in holding important offices both at the level of political offices in Parliament and in the Government, and who saw fit to remain part of our joint project. There will probably be a few of them, I don’t know, who are willing to follow Constantin in his endeavour. No assessment (of the number of those willing to follow Daniel Constantin – editor’s note) jeopardises the governmental majority. Don’t worry,” Tariceanu stated on Monday at the Senate.

Asked whether Daniel Constantin still enjoys ALDE’s backing in holding the office of Deputy Premier, Tariceanu said: “The moment he sets in motion actions against the party, such as these actions in court, which would block both the party and the party conference, then of course I will ask myself – and not only myself, I’ll consult our colleagues in the statutory body – if this still makes sense.”

Asked whether Daniel Constantin could potentially join Victor Ponta in a joint project, Tariceanu said he does not know.

“I don’t know. I’m trying to make some logical connections. I found out some time ago that on behalf of the Conservative Party there is within the EP an MEP who is member of the nationalist-extremist group, I don’t know its name. Given that we have a series of EP members who are our members and who are part of the European ALDE group, I was expecting that MEP to rally to our group too. Well, he is in touch with the members of the former PC. I don’t know what he’s doing there. He’s a lone troubadour, he represents them. There are certain links I heard about. I don’t know what his role is, but of course I can logically ask myself what is it with these links, what are their purpose and whether a project is still in the works. These days I’ve seen the idea of a nationalist party being reborn, formed by PRU and I don’t know who else. This parliamentarian will probably play a role too. I don’t know whether Mr Constantin has any intention. I didn’t ask him because it seemed meaningless until now, but from now on I’m starting to wonder,” Tariceanu added.