Tariceanu: Possible ordinance abrogation will allow serious talk with wide society segments

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Co-chairman and Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says a possible adoption of a decision to repeal Emergency Ordinance No 13/2017 will allow the initiation of a serious discussion with wide segments of the society.

“The possible adoption of the decision to repeal the ordinance will allow us to have a serious discussion with wide segments of the society and with the entire political spectrum about how to build our future as a country. Romania is in a serious blockage because of the abuse of power of certain institutions and authorities, and a lucid and impartial approach will be needed in order to find a solution to this problem. That is why, I will propose at once to all those interested, parties, representatives of the civil society, the economic environment, to sit at the same table,” Tariceanu pointed out, according to a post on ALDE’s Facebook page

