Senate Speaker and ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) Co-President Calin Popescu Tariceanu has stated on RomaniaTV that President Klaus Iohannis will not be unbiased in the elections campaign and that he is overtly showing his support for the National Liberal Party (PNL), which is unacceptable.

“Klaus Iohannis has already announced [his] stripes, so he won’t be unbiased like a President should be. He is an overt supporter of the current Premier, whom he spurs to become, in his turn, active. I don’t have great doubts about this, he wants to put him at the helm of PNL, where there is a major crisis of leadership,” Tariceanu told RomaniaTV.

The Senate Speaker added that President Iohannis is desperately looking for a solution in view of the 2019 elections in which he will need a party and a Government to rely on.

Calin Popescu Tariceanu asked the Head of State for an answer concerning his attitude after the elections.

“I’ve asked President Iohannis to give a clear answer on what he will do after the general elections. I’ve asked him for a very clear answer and he doesn’t want to give it. I’ve asked him, and I’m doing it again, whether he will respect the vote that a majority of Romanians will cast on December 11. This is the question. He should say yes or no! Can the party that wins the elections or the coalition that will be formed in Parliament nominate the Prime Minister? He doesn’t want to answer because he wants to try, through means that are at the limit of the Constitution, to impose another PNL Premier and to create a future fulcrum for himself,” Tariceanu emphasised.

He also stated that the implementation of a political or economic platform is not part of the President’s prerogatives, being the prerogative of political parties instead.

