Tariceanu under pressure. Second ALDE leader asks for party conference and “integrity criteria”

Vasile Catalin Dragusanu, Co-President of ALDE’s (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) Neamt County branch, has joined Senator Vasile Nistor in calling for an extraordinary party conference. Dragusanu wants the party’s lists to consist of people who show integrity and have no legal problems.

“I took note of ALDE Executive President Vasile Nistor’s request for an extraordinary party conference. As a Lower Chamber lawmaker and ALDE Neamt Co-President, I agree with the set of measures he has proposed, because they would finally solve some of the problems hovering over our party,” Dragusanu said, News.ro informs.

He invoked the fact that ALDE wants to be a large party, the third political force in Romania, and as such its MPs should be respectable. “It’s imperatively necessary for ALDE to adopt an Ethics Code and to establish some integrity criteria for the members who want to continue holding public offices. For the reforming of the political class and for a Parliament made up of unblemished MPs who have no legal problems, we are asking that our party’s lists be made up solely of respectable people who have no legal problems,” the ALDE lawmaker points out.

Vasile Catalin Dragusanu rejected the statements made by Calin Popescu Tariceanu, according to which “Vasile Nistor is making these requests because he is not on ALDE’s lists and no party branch wants him to run for them.”

“I was surprised by this statement, because I thought the lists are not finalised. Personally I wasn’t even asked whether I agree with Mr. Nistor running in Neamt, so I couldn’t have given an answer in this sense. But, if he wants to, I’m inviting Senator Vasile Nistor on ALDE Neamt’s lists, to open the list for the Senate. This way we would have a chance to win both seats, in the Lower Chamber and the Senate,” Dragusanu said.

The ALDE lawmaker pointed out that ALDE’s Merger Commission decided, on September 23, that ALDE’s lists in each county will be a topic discussed no earlier than this week. “Consequently, the ALDE Neamt branch is yet to establish its candidates for the new Parliament, so the central leadership could not have had in its possession the final lists. This being the case, if Mr. Tariceanu is publicly revealing information other than what is adopted within the party’s official bodies, it means the lists have been formed outside the party’s framework and of course, these unofficial lists contain many persons targeted by Mr. Vasile Nistor’s proposals,” MP Catalin Dragusanu added.

Senator Vasile Nistor, who asked Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu to resign, sent a letter to ALDE’s two Co-Presidents on Monday, asking them to convene an extraordinary party conference, arguing that difficulties have surfaced in the way the party is organised and party members are dissatisfied with the decision to welcome controversial persons in their ranks.