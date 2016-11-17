Tariceanu warns CSM against breaking separation of powers principle

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu reacted harshly after the Superior Magistracy Council (CSM) accused him, once again, of infringing on the independence of the judiciary. Tariceanu told CSM to stop breaking the separation of powers principle.

“There is definitely a conflict between the two branches, to the extent that CSM, instead of minding its own business, is trying to censure the political statements and attitudes of members of Parliament. This is a very serious thing, it’s meddling in the Legislative’s activity and non-observance of the separation of powers. That is why I advise the CSM to focus mainly on Romanian judiciary issues and not to preoccupy itself with political statements, because it will have absolutely no sense. On the contrary, I believe this attitude they have adopted has clearly started to lose credit.”

“Secondly, I want to say something: the elections in Romania, as a democratic country, as well as other countries – and we have seen the recent example in the U.S. – should take place freely, without pressures and without meddling from other institutions. Consequently, the electoral process should not be altered by the intervention of three-letter agencies during the elections campaign, in order to offer citizens the free option to choose themselves, and to determine themselves the future structure of Parliament and not as even the President acted by asking that the political scene or certain people should be brushed away.”

“There is only one democratic mechanism and that is the citizens’ vote. Consequently, my call is for us to no longer have such meddling during the electoral period – as happened in the local elections too – and to allow citizens to vote freely, in accordance with their consciences and their fundamental right. Likewise, let’s note that the case files that laid in wait for years, eight to ten years, can be solved without any kind of obstruction because causing the slightest obstruction is not our intention, but they can be solved after the elections, when the electoral process will have surely ended,” Tariceanu told Agerpres.

Judicial Inspection: Basescu, Udrea, Tariceanu and Savu made statements that harm independence of the judiciary

The Judicial Inspection stated on Monday that public statements made by ex-President Traian Basescu, Lower Chamber MP Elena Udrea, Senate Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Senator Daniel Savu were liable to harm the independence of the judiciary.

“The statements made by Traian Basescu, former President of Romania, and by Elena Udrea, Lower Chamber MP, during several television interviews, are liable to generate a negative impact on the judiciary and have harmed the independence of National Anticorruption Directorate prosecutors and the independence of the judiciary as a whole,” the Judicial Inspectorate’s report reads.

Likewise, the Judicial Inspection considers that the statements that Senate Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu made in an official capacity, in a document titled “Call on parliamentarians,” as well as the media debate it generated “harmed the independence of the judiciary as a whole.”

In October, Senate Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu called on the members of both Chambers of Parliament “to refuse voting in any way, until the end of the current Parliament, the requests filed by the DNA.”

At the same time, the Judicial Inspectorate deems that the public statements made by Senator Daniel Savu “are liable to harm the independence, prestige and credibility of the judiciary.” Senator Daniel Savu recently posted on his blog information concerning Mircea Negulescu, one of the prosecutors handling the Ponta-Ghita-Blair case. Thus, in his posting Savu pointed out, among other things, that Negulescu allegedly uses “blackmail and immoral relations with witnesses or denunciators,” exemplifying the allegation with the help of an audio recording.