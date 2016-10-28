Tariceanu’s offensive against Iohannis continues: “Stark lawbreaker” entered presidential elections as a convicted person

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Co-President Calin Popescu Tariceanu said on Thursday, referring to Klaus Iohannis’s statement that those with legal problems should not run in the elections, that the President is a “stark lawbreaker,” adding that he entered the presidential elections as a person with legal problems and was convicted. Tariceanu’s statement refers to the litigations the President has in what concerns his real-estate assets in Sibiu.

“Based on what I know, in Romania there are only two categories: those who are innocent and those found guilty by a court, through a final ruling. So, I believe in Romania the presumption of innocence should operate for everyone just as it did for President Iohannis,” ALDE Co-President Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated when asked for his comment on President Iohannis’s statement that those with legal problems of a criminal nature should not be at the helm of political parties and should not enter the elections.

Calin Popescu Tariceanu claimed that Iohannis entered the presidential elections of 2014 as a “lawbreaker.” “Let me remind you that President Iohannis ran for president as a lawbreaker, to use his stupid term, just as he attributes this capacity to some of those who are taking part in the electoral process. So, Iohannis was a lawbreaker and he might still be considered one because I know he made use of an exceptional appeal until recently not accessible to all Romanian citizens and of course he has an extra problem with us because he is also convicted. So, I would recommend the President to show more reserve and not to use double standards,” the ALDE leader said.

He added that Iohannis is a “stark lawbreaker,” stating that his case was handled by DIICOT and sent to the DNA. “If the President is using this terminology it’s good for him to know that all people and the President benefited from this presumption of innocence in the Romanians’ eyes – because they actually elected him –, although he was subsequently found guilty for fraud and abuse of office at the expense of public interests. His case was handled by DIICOT and sent at the DNA. So, a stark lawbreaker! What are we talking about,” Tariceanu added.

The ALDE leader added that President Iohannis is not the one to set the criteria the future Premier should meet, the Constitution doing so instead. “The President is not the one establishing criteria. For the appointment of the Premier there is a single criterion – the citizens’ vote. No extra conditions are raised in the Constitution. The Constitution says very clearly that the Premier is nominated by the party or parties which manage to form a majority in Parliament,” Tariceanu answered when asked whether it is important for the future Premier to meet the criteria set by Iohannis.

Iohannis: I have never been criminally investigated

President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday that he has never been criminally investigated or had any capacity in criminal investigations.

“This is from the chapter ‘thief shouting thief.’ If you mean statements on files that would purportedly involve me, I can reconfirm that I, Klaus Iohannis, have never had any capacity in criminal investigations,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in response to journalists’ question on recent statements to the contrary by Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Romania’s former President Traian Basescu.