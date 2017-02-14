Tariceanu’s unprecedented decision: Parliament holds “political supremacy” in Romania

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu proposed Parliament’s leadership that the joint plenary adopt a statement criticising the Supreme Magistracy Council (CSM), the Public Ministry and the Romanian President following the Constitutional Court of Romania’s (CCR) ruling on government emergency ordinance no.13 (OUG 13), a statement through which Parliament would “reaffirm its political supremacy.” Lower Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea asked for a postponement of this debate.

Information about this proposal was not officially presented at the end of the joint Standing Bureaus’ meeting, but was made public by Lower Chamber Secretary Cristian Ghinea (USR) on his Facebook page.

“With just 1 minute to go before the Joint Standing Bureaus’ meeting, we receive this piece of paper. Mr. Tariceanu claims that Parliament will vote on it today. PNL is asking for postponement. I’m asking for the same thing and I’m saying it’s funny that Parliament complains of being undermined by the President and the CSM when the story started from an OUG adopted by the Government. So, if someone is undermining us then that’s the Government. Tariceanu is getting annoyed. Dragnea wants postponement. Tariceanu is getting annoyed again. Marriage problems or just feigning it?” Ghinea wrote on Facebook.

According to Ghinea, Liviu Dragnea put up for vote the initial form of the order of the day and “promised” Tariceanu his statement would be discussed at the future joint plenary meeting.

The statement, posted by Ghinea, criticises the institutions that challenged OUG 13 at the Constitutional Court.

“The Romanian Parliament welcomes the clarifications that the CCR brought to its decision dated 8 February 2017. By declaring that the challenges filed by the CSM and the Romanian President are groundless, the Court explains, on one hand, how Parliament can delegate to the Government, through a special empowering law, the prerogative to issue ordinances, and on the other hand that the Government ‘does not have the constitutional or legal obligation to ask for CSM’s opinion in the field in which it has legislated, and CSM does not have the legal prerogative to issue such an opinion,’” the statement that Tariceanu proposed reads.

The document emphasises that “in normal conditions” such clarifications would not have been necessary; however, given the current conditions, it would put an end to “the concerted actions to undermine” Parliament.

“The Romanian Parliament considers that the Court’s recent decision must put an end once and for all to the concerted actions to undermine Parliament’s role and prestige as a central institution of democracy and the supreme representative body of our nation. Parliament will no longer accept to be reduced to the condition of spectator of some political decisions taken based on non-transparent criteria by persons who did not win, in elections, the right to decide and by state agencies in their turn led by persons appointed to fulfil prerogatives that lack a political character, that are of a judiciary nature or are related to the national security sphere,” the document also reads.

In the statement, Tariceanu also proposes the reaffirmation of Parliament as “supreme” institution.

“Parliament reaffirms its political supremacy over all other public institutions and expresses its determination to exercise all of the three fundamental functions conferred to it by the Constitution. (…) Parliament, as expression of national sovereignty, represents Romanian society with all of its components,” the document shows.

Calin Popescu Tariceanu also criticises the President who, given the fact that he is elected directly, “conveyed the mistaken impression that the one elected is the first representative of the nation, that he is allegedly an absolute president of Romanians, more legitimate and more representative than Parliament.”

“Nobody can assume the right to usurp Parliament’s legislative authority, in any matter. (…) The Romanian Parliament labels as unconstitutional and unacceptable the considerations that either the Romanian President, or the CSM, or representatives of the Public Ministry formulate with regard to some of the Government’s decisions and activities,” the text also reads.