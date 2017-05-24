TAROM welcomes into its fleet first Boeing 737-800 aircraft named Sarmisegetusa

Second Boeing airliner to enter Tarom fleet next week

TAROM welcomed into its fleet the first of two new Boeing 737-800 NG airliner, named Sarmizegetusa, on Wednesday in an event organised at Henri Coanda-Otopeni Airport.

The new airliners, which will add to the already existing 21 airliners, were acquired through a dry-lease,10-year-long procedure.

TAROM currently operates a fleet of 21 airliners: four Boeing 737-700s (with a maxim range of 4,900 km), four Boeing 737-300s (with a range of up to 3,400 km), four Airbus A318-111s (with a range of up to 2,780 km), seven ATR 42-500s (with a range of up to 1,200 km) and two ATR 72-500s (with a range of up to 950 km).

The Romanian Air Transport Company (TAROM) was established in 1954 and operates under the authority of the Ministry of Transport. Since June 2010 it has been a member of the SkyTeam Alliance and since 1993 a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Transport Minister: Two long-range airliners for flights to China and U.S. will enter the fleet by the end of the year

The second of the two new Boeing 737-800 NG airliners will arrive next week, and two more long-range airliners for flights to China and the U.S. will enter TAROM’s fleet, Transport Minister Razvan Cuc stated at the ceremony.

Early this month, the Transport Ministry announced that TAROM signed the lease contract for two new 189-seat Boeing 737-800 NG airliners. The first airliner entered TAROM’s fleet on Tuesday and the second will arrive next week.

“By the end of the year, other airliners will enter TAROM’s fleet, including two long-range airliners that will operate on routes to China and the United States,” Cuc stated.

The two new Boeing airliners have been leased for ten years from the Air Lease company, after the Pegasus Airlines gave up on their purchase, according to TAROM representatives.

After 10 years, TAROM will decide whether to buy the two airliners, depending on their wear and tear, TAROM CEO Eugen Davidoiu pointed out.

According to him, the two new Boeing airliners will operate flights to Madrid, Tenerife, Tel Aviv and Larnaca. The procurement was necessary after two Airbus A310 airliners that the Petre Roman Government bought in 1992 were decommissioned last year.

“The two Airbus A310s will probably be sold via public tender this year. If we get 10 million euro from this transaction, that would be fine,” Davidoiu stated.

Dragnea: TAROM – national pride; our ambition – turn it into a regional benchmark company

“TAROM should be managed in a professional and Romanian way, in line with Romania’s and the company’s interest”, Social Democratic Party leader Liviu Dragnea stated on Wednesday at Henri Coanda-Otopeni Airport, adding that the airline is a national pride and the authorities’ ambition is to turn it into a benchmark company in the region.

“I hope that the Minister of Transport and TAROM, under the Prime Minister’s coordination, see through the commitment concerning the 30 airliners, but they needn’t stick to only 30. I am very glad, I am proud. It is the first time I board an aircraft with excitement. It’s exceptionally beautiful (…) TAROM should be a company managed in a professional and Romanian way, in line with the interest of Romania and pursuing the company’s sincere interest. I do not know if the company was thus managed in the past years so as to willingly bring it into a situation that is not really pleasant … And quite incidentally, at the same time private airlines have developed. However, be it private management or not, it is important that the objectives set for TAROM be achieved. The targets are the national ones,” Dragnea said when the first airliner of the two TAROM acquired landed.

The event was also attended by Premier Sorin Grindeanu, U.S. Ambassador Hans Klemm and Interior Minister Carmen Dan.

Ambassador Klemm: TAROM’s aircraft purchase – symbolic for strengthening Romania-US strategic partnership

Ambassador of the US in Bucharest Hans Klemm stated on Wednesday that TAROM company purchasing a Boeing aircraft is symbolic for the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Romania and the US.

“We also hope to sell more F-16 aircraft to Romania,” Klemm added on the Otopeni Airport.