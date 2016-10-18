Tax administration realises impounded assets worth 140 million lei so far in 2016

The National Tax Administration (ANAF) has so far this year realised assets worth nearly 140 million lei (rd 31 million euro) from judicial execution, ANAF Chairman Dragos Doros told a Deloitte conference in Bucharest on Tuesday.

“Our objective is to significantly diminish the criminal claims we have and go where the money is. Under judicial execution, Romanian courts order impoundment of assets that have to be then realised, and ANAF is the realisation authority. There are 30,000 judicial execution instances ordered by courts, involving 20,000 taxpayers, individuals and legal entities,” said Doros.

He added that in 2016, a special department was set up that put together all these assets in a hierarchical electronic database and ANAF started selling the assets.

“This is for the first time that ANAF starts selling stock, land, buildings and all that can be realised, not because it previously did not want to, but because the assets are very many; 120 million lei – 140 million lei may seem much or little, but compared with the last year, it is very much. This is just the beginning. Things are getting in the direction of efficient administration and making money,” said Doros.

ANAF Anti-fraud department’s fine collections 30 pct higher this year

Fine collections this year of the Anti-fraud department of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) are 30 percent higher than last year, head of the institution Dragos Doros told a specialist conference on Tuesday.

Doros said that some 1,500 large taxpayers are registered with ANAF’s dedicated division, and that there are another 22,000 – 24,000 medium taxpayers who were centralized as of this February from 42 county offices into 8 regional offices.

“For these large and medium taxpayers that account for somewhere around 60 – 70 percent of state budget revenues we have a special administration. ANAF aims to enhance dialogue through these departments. Our target is that, in an as short as possible time, about this time next year, each medium or large taxpayer we ask be able to report having a direct channel of communication with the management departments he is assigned to. Budget programming requires us to have this kind of dialogue too,” said the tax authority head.

According to him, conducting checks that find large amounts that went untaxed is at the same time “a counter performance” as far as the due tax administration is concerned.