Tax authority collects 63.21 bln lei from large taxpayers, January-September

Tax collection from the large taxpayers grew in the nine months of 2016 by almost 352 million lei, to 63.21 billion lei, on Friday announced the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) in a press release.

According to the source, from 1 January to 30 September 2016, the national budget was filled by 48.1 billion lei, as many as 332.41 million lei more than the forecast, as follows: the profit tax collected 4.63 billion lei (+83.71 million lei), the income tax added 5.39 billion lei (a 94.88pct of the achievement programme), VAT collected worth 15.99 billion lei against 16.15 billion lei scheduled programme, excises worth 18.87 billion lei against 18.58 billion lei as foreseen in the programme, while the chapter ‘other earnings’ got 3.2 billion lei as compared with 2.86 billion lei forecast in the programme.

The single national fund budget for social health insurance aggregated 4.86 billion lei (+0.5pct against the 4.6 billion lei in the programme), the state insurance budget gathered 9.77 billion lei (some 98pct achievement degree) and the social insurance budget for unemployment added 473.21 million lei, going over the degree of achievement scheduled in the programme, at 101.01pct.