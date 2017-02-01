Tax Authority not auditing Klaus Iohannis’s wealth

National Tax Authority (ANAF) President Bogdan-Nicolae Stan stated that the Brasov General Directorate for Public Finances has conducted no kind of audit into the “wealth” of President Klaus Ioahnnis, after it was alleged that ANAF triggered an audit to establish whether the Iohannis family declared the incomes obtained by offering private lessons back when the current head of state was a physics teacher in Sibiu.

The clarification was offered after on Monday there were allegations that ANAF started auditing President Klaus Iohannis and his wife to establish whether they paid taxes on the income obtained by offering private lessons in 1990-2017.

At a request filed by News.ro, the Presidency pointed out that President Iohannis always paid his taxes and fees.

ALDE Lower Chamber lawmaker Varujan Vosganian announced on January 18 that he asked the Finance Ministry and the Tax Authority to conduct an audit into President Iohannis’s incomes and tax returns and to confirm whether the head of state could have bought several homes with the income obtained by offering private lessons.