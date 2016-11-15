Teamnet Group CEO Bogdan Padiu on Health Minister’s recent statements on health insurance card: Teamnet and CNAS making all efforts to sign contracts as fast as possible and to rapidly start work

In response to the article titled “Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu: 30 pc of Romanian hospital buildings are highly vulnerable to quakes,” posted on the nineoclock.ro website on 11 November 2016, we want to point out the following:

“For the sake of correct information, Teamnet and the CNAS team are making all efforts to sign the contracts as fast as possible and to rapidly start work. As a result of the talks we had with the National Health Insurance Office (CNAS), we managed to make headway in the negotiations, so that the signing of the framework agreement and of subsequent agreements on maintenance and support services will take place in the shortest of times. It is important to know that no equipment or services will be billed twice.”

“We notice that rendering the CNAS systems effective unnerves just like the digitization of other domains unnerved. I am asking those who are trying to create social pressure in favour of a return to the pen and the paper to drop this demarche. The possibility of abandoning this system should not even be discussed. Alongside CNAS, we will start a normal process of maintenance and a period of normal running of the system as soon as possible. The main cause of delay consisted of a series of challenges filed by competitors which had proposed higher prices, and certainly not of a lack of commitment on Teamnet’s part.”

“We fully respect the press’s right to offer correct information on topics of public interest. In this sense, I am asking you to offer the necessary clarifications on this topic.”