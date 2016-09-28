Teamnet Group expands its activity in the Middle East

Teamnet Group, one of the most important system integrators at the regional level, expands its activity in the Middle East, through a project developed for the Ministry of the Regional Municipality and Water Resources in Oman, in partnership with Modern Information Technology LLC (ITON) Group. The project, named „Ministry Core Applications and eServices Portal”, aims to implement a system that will issue online municipal authorizations. Thus, the two companies will support the digitalization and optimization of more than 400 types of services and 700 procedures related to areas such as public health, sanitation, constructions and water resources exploitation. On a market where IT investments of this year are estimated by Gartner at USD 212.9 billion in the Middle East, the solutions designed within this project are meant to reduce bureaucracy, to strengthen the decisional transparency and to facilitate communication with people.

The IT sector in the Middle East is growing, and Gartner specialists estimate that the business IT services will represent 84 percent of the total segment of the services in the field, while Enterprise software applications will record the highest growing rate in this year, in the Middle East. However, in terms of actual investments, the infrastructure software solutions will lead the top. Implementing technology in all the aspects of the life is a global concern, and Middle East is not apart from this trend, this being a priority both for Governments and for the business sectors.

“Teamnet’s entrance in this region, as well as the expansion on all the markets in which we operate, is a result of our team’s 15-year work in Romania and worldwide, in order to develop competitive solutions, globally acknowledged. Although in some countries we are at the beginning, as in Oman, in an extremely competitive global IT market, we estimate 70 percent growing results at the global level for Teamnet in this year, compared to last year”, stated Bogdan Padiu, Teamnet Group CEO.

Ali bin Mohammed al Abri, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of the Regional Municipality and Water Resources, stated to the press in Oman: “The agreement is the result of the efforts made by the Government to implement e-services which facilitate the relationship between us and the citizens. More than 400 types of services and 700 related procedures will be provided by electronic means”. In his turn, Dr. Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of the Authority for the Information Technology (ITA), underlined the importance of this project, which serves a large number of citizens and companies.

Teamnet will create the central system of the project, consisting in: Water Resource System, Technical Services System, Health Control System, Atlas GIS Services, as well as maintenance and support services, and it will also manage the data migration process. Modern Information Technology LLC, the project leader, will handle the implementation of the eServices portal, Case Management, Mobile Application, the hardware equipment delivery and licenses, the data migration and support and maintenance services.

Modern Information Technology LLC (ITON) is the most important IT software and services producer in Oman, operating also in the United Arab Emirates, India, USA, Canada and Australia. ITON clients portfolio include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Trade and Industry in Oman and others.

In 2015, Teamnet Group has recorded a consolidated turnover of more than EUR 110 million, 18 percent higher than the previous year.