Tebea National Celebrations: Thousands pay tribute to 1848 Revolution leader Avram Iancu on 145th anniversary of his death

Several thousand attended on Sunday the National Celebrations at Tebea – Hunedoara County, marking the 145th anniversary of the death of 1848 Revolution leader Avram Iancu.

Attending the ceremony organized at Avram Iancu’s grave at the Tebea cemetery were Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea, ministers Mihai Fifor, Doina Pana, Victor Negrescu, Chairman of the National Liberal Party Ludovic Orban, Executive Chairman of the People’s Movement Party Eugen Tomac, MEP Viorica Dancila, MPs and authorities from the counties of Hunedoara, Arad, Alba and Bihor. Although Traian Basescu never missed the events from Tebea in the past years, he didn’t come to the 2017 celebrations. In September, 2005, in his first year as the Romanian President, he planted an evergreen oak at Tebea, which he visited on every occasion to symbolically wet.

Compared to the previous years, the 2017 celebrations weren’t accompanied by political speeches and the present leaders didn’t take crowd baths anymore.

“The national festivity at Tebea has grown into a tradition that touches the heart of all Romanians. (…) Avram Iancu was a trailblazer for national awakening, paving the way for the Great Union of 1918,” Baia de Cris mayor Mihai Liviu Gorcea told the audience.

The celebrations began with a religious service delivered by Metropolitan Bishop of Transylvania Laurentiu Streza and a group of priests, in the church of the cemetery, followed by the evocation of the personality of Avram Iancu, whom the locals lovingly call “Lord of the Mountains”.

Wreaths of flowers were laid at Avram Iancu’s tomb on behalf of the Presidency, the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies, several public institutions, local and county authorities, political parties and non-governmental organizations.

A folk show was held at the end of the event.

Avram Iancu (1824 -1872) is considered as a charismatic leader of the Romanians of Transylvania, having fought for their political rights and having played a key role in the 1848 Revolution.

Photo: Agerpres