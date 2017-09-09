Tecau and Rojer have won US Open men’s doubles title. Sports Minister Dunca: Horia Tecau proves he is a great champion

The Romanian-Dutch duo Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer won the men’s double title of the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, after defeating the pairing made up of Spanish Feliciano Lopez/Marc Lopez, with a score of 6-4, 6-3, in the final that took place on Friday on the Flushing Meadows arenas in New York.

Tecau and Rojer have thus scored their second Grand Slam title, after the title that they have won in 2015 at Wimbledon.

The last Romanian national to have won a title at the US Open was Ilie Nastase in 1975, alongside Jimmy Connors, after defeating the Dutch-US duo made up of Tom Okker/Marty Riessen, with a score of 6-4, 7-6.

Tecau and Rojer, 12th seeded, managed to defeat their 11th seeded opponents in one hour and 25 minutes.

So far Tecau and Rojer had the best result in New York, in the quarter-finals: Tecau (2011, 2015) and Rojer (2013, 2015).

The winners received a cheque worth 675,000 US dollar and 2,000 ATP points, while Spanish Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez secured 340,000 US-dollar cheque and 1,200 ATP points.

Tecau and Rojer have won four titles this year, after the ones in Dubai, Geneva and Winston-Salem.

Sports Minister Dunca: Horia Tecau proves he is a great champion

Minister of Youth and Sports Marius Dunca told AGERPRES on Saturday that Horia Tecau proves he is a great champion, mentioning that his success in the men’s double final of the US Open tournament is a confirmation of his value.

“I congratulate Horia Tecau for his extraordinary performance. This is the second trophy of Great Slam in men’s double and a confirmation of his value. With patience, confidence and a lot of work, Horia Tecau manages to prove that he is a great champion. We thank him for what he does in order to carry Romania’s name on the highest peaks. Sincere congratulations and great success further. We are proud of him!,” Minister Dunca told AGERPRES.