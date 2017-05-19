Technical convention for organising Romania-France 2019 Cultural Season

Minister of Culture and National Identity Ionut Vulpescu and Executive President of the French Institute, Bruno Foucher, signed on Friday, at the National Art Museum of Romania, the Technical Convention for the Organisation and Financing of Romania-France 2019 Cultural Season, where it is estimated that more than 300 events will take place.

“Through this convention, the two parties, Romanian and French, have established the technical details regarding the organisation of Romania-France 2019 Season. The action represents an important step in setting up this large-scale cultural event, which will take place from November 30, 2018 to July 14, 2019. Romania-France 2019 Season is the result of a common political will at the highest state level. It coincides with Romania exercising the Presidency of the Council of the European Union (the first semester of 2019) and the marking of the Modern Romania Centenary day (1 December 1918) and the end of the First World War,” reads a press release issued by the Ministry of Culture.

Organising Romania – France 2019 Season is meant to renew the image and the perception that the two peoples have of each other, to strengthen the economic, cultural and social ties that unite them from a historical point of view, to attest the dynamism and imagination of the two countries’ artists and companies and to reaffirm the attachment to a Europe of peace, of ideas and co-operation, mentions the quoted source.

During the event’s seven and a half months, it is estimated that an overall of more than 300 events will take place in Romania and France.

The Season will be built around four themes: “Two countries with plurivalent cultures”, “A century of exchanges, communion and identity”, “Rhythmic times of mirror transformation” and “Tomorrow’s cities and new rural territories”, which will be the common thread for the elaboration of a structured planning, and around three chapters: ”Occident – Orient: on the trails of Our History and Common Francophonie ”; ” Mutations: A Way to a New Ecology of Ideas and Life for Europe ”; ” Season 2.0: between virtual and real, innovation in the service of rediscovered intimacy.”