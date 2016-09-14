Telekom announces new MagentaONE benefits with the autumn campaign featuring Dad hero

Telekom Romania, featuring the unique #1Dad communication concept, presents the MagentaONE new benefits

This fall, MagentaONE comes with exclusive sports content, Samsung phones at special prices and 4G mobile internet, with a 36GB bonus, plus vouchers up to 400 lei for Samsung products

Two new Interactive television features, Pause Live TV and Start Over TV, are now available

Telekom Romania Communications announces a new set of benefits for the integrated fixed and mobile bundles, launched two years ago in Romania, through a communication campaign for the MagentaONE bundles, using an innovative concept of communication, the Dad-hero, when it comes to family entertainment and communication. The campaign that unfolds under the #1Dad label, calls for all dads in Romania to rely on Magenta One for the best integrated experience in entertainment and communication for their families.

“Dad has been, is and always will be the key model in the family, the chief engineer for any technical intervention in the home, the main consultant in all acquisitions involving technology, and we thought it’s time to publicly highlight these aspects and show our appreciation toward dads. Telekom Romania is now supporting dads’ role in their families with an enhanced MagentaONE offer, with a wide range of benefits for each and every member of the family”, said Telekom Romania representatives.

The MagentaONE positioning is supporting fathers across Romania to become Number One Dads and the campaign includes numerous benefits and incentives on two major directions: TV entertainment and mobile services.

Thus, the TV services rely mainly on exclusive sport content, all football matches from the UEFA Champions League being able to be watched only with Telekom television, and new interactive television features – Pause Live TV and Start Over TV – the user having the possibility to pause live TV content and to watch from beginning events currently broadcasted (Start Over TV). The MagentaONE offer includes six months of free TV subscription.

For the mobile services, the MagentaONE offer comes with an offer of 36 GB bonus available in 4G speeds and 4G Samsung smartphones, at special price: Samsung Galaxy J3, Samsung Galaxy S6, Samsung Galaxy A3 2016 and Samsung Galaxy S7. The offer is available starting from Surf/Talk M mobile tariff plans, for the MagentaONE contracts, for signing a 24-month contract, with handset included or handset in instalments. Additional, the MagentaONE offer also includes a voucher worth up to 400 lei to buy Samsung devices on www.telekom.ro and other benefits at online submitted orders.