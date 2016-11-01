Telekom Launches the Electronic School Catalog to support Digitalization of Romanian Schools

With the new digital bundle for schools teachers, students and parents have access to detailed school information, available in real time on a multifunctional interactive online platform;

The Telekom Romania bundle includes tablets for teachers, mobile internet, an electronic catalog, additional educational modules, for affordable prices. Thus, the package facilitates communication and interactivity in the educational process.

Telekom Romania exclusively distributes a digital bundle for schools, that includes a tablet and internet connectivity, as well as access to the Adservio educational management platform. The bundle contributes to the efficient organization of the Romanian educational process, as well as to the improvement of teaching, elimination of manual data processing and increase of interactivity between teachers, students and parents. In addition, the electronic platform functions as a liaison between the education institutions and stakeholders – ministry, inspectorate, heads of schools, secretarial department, teachers and head teachers, parents and students.

The basic bundle includes a Lenovo MIIX 310 tablet, with a preinstalled Windows 10 OS for teachers, 4G mobile connectivity (through SIM) and access to the Adservio platform, at a price starting from 1.99 euro/student/month, VAT exclusive. The final price for the solution for each school is calculated based on the volume of tablets and the number of students in each school. The monthly rate per student is paid only 9 months a year, with summer holiday months excluded.

Until now six schools have already been equipped with the digital bundles for school institutions from Telekom and Adservio: the „A. T. Laurian” National College in Botosani, the “Vasile Alecsandri” High School in Iasi, the EUROED kindergarten and primary school in Iasi, the “Scoala Europeana” High School in Bucharest, the IOANID kindergarten and school in Bucharest, the “Spiru Haret” National College in Bucharest.

“The great advantage of this bundle is that at any moment of the day I can send a message to a parent, get a reply back – it is a permanent feedback. With this occasion I managed to meet many of the parents of a large school, with almost 1,500 students. Also, the fact that the platform provides us with the necessary statistics saves a significant amount of the time I would spend calculating in meetings with the other teachers, my colleagues”, says Beatrice Manuela Cotofan, Head of the “Vasile Alecsandri” High School in Iasi.

Through this service, teachers are in permanent contact with students, parents and colleagues; they can post discussion topics and can receive students’ homework directly in their account. Furthermore, they can offer feedback, can mark grades and absences or even follow the evolution of students in all classes and generate detailed statistical reports with a single touch or a simple click. Time consuming organizational activities are thus replaced with automated actions that allow teachers to focus on the efficiency of the teaching process. At the same time, parents are informed in real time, with access at any time and from anywhere to the children’s school progress and can communicate directly, securely and individually with any teacher, with the class head teacher, even with the school head teacher. In their turn, students can work with tools to which they are familiar, similar to the ones theyuse in their spare time. Thus, they can experiment, together with teachers, a new, simpler, more pleasant and interactive way to participate in the teaching-learning process.

By using the educational platform included in the bundle, the parts directly involved in the teaching process (teachers, students and parents) become more responsible and can become more involved in the teaching act and in the educational process. Thus, in schools where the platform has already been introduced there were up to 63% fewer absences, a one point increase in the average of student grades and improved results in national tests.

Teachers can access the Adservio educational platform through the tablet included in the Telekom bundle, while parents and students can do the same through any device connected to the internet, by using a username and password, directly on the dedicated website. The platform is compatible with iOS, Android and Windows operating systems.