Telekom presents Andrea Bocelli World Tour 2017 in Romania

Telekom continues this year the series of exceptional musical events and presents Andrea Bocelli World Tour 2017 in Romania.

The Romanian public will have the opportunity to see again the legendary tenor Andreea Bocelli in two extraordinary concerts that he will perform in Bucharest, Piata Constitutiei –22nd of June, respectively in Cluj-Napoca, on Cluj Arena –25th of June.

Andrea Bocelli was the image of the international Telekom campaign which ran in 12 countries last summer, speaking with sensitivity about people and the permanent connection to the most important things in life, that Telekom network offers. The Romanian public shared the emotion of the communication campaign, so that the partnership this year is a natural continuation of the Telekom brand story.

“Andrea Bocelli’s shows have excited and thrilled many generations over the years and have become a landmark for the magical experience they manage to convey to audiences worldwide. Telekom brand speaks about the outstanding experiences shared with friends and the beloved ones, about emotion, energy and quality time spent together. Therefore, we are happy to offer to the Romanian public a new memorable event and, for sure, an experience that is for sharing. Also, we are happy to offer to Telekom customers more advantages, including the possibility to purchase concert tickets at special prices”, said Frantisek Mala, Chief Commercial Officer, Residential Segment, Telekom Romania.

Starting today Telekom Romania customers can purchase tickets to the concert at special prices in Germanos stores and online on andreabocelli.telekom.ro. Artist’s fans have tickets available for 6 categories – Magenta 5, Magenta 4, Magenta 3, Magenta 2, Magenta 1 and Magenta VIP, with prices from 250 to 950 lei for the concert in Bucharest and from 145 to 675 lei for the concert in Cluj.

Andrea Bocelli’s concert will feature both his opera repertoire and some unique interpretations of his most beloved hits. The first part of the show will include well known opera arias, in the light of Andreea Bocelli’s unique voice. In the second part, the tenor will present to the Romanian public new songs from his latest albums: “Cinema” and “Romanza – The 20th Anniversary Edition”.

“Andrea Bocelli World Tour 2017” started on 11th of February and will include more than 18 countries. Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca are on the list of the cities included in the tour, next to Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Lisbon, Helsinki, Graz, Linz, Kiev, Amsterdam, Bratislava, Budapest.

Tickets at standard prices are available for the general public in Eventim network and online on www.eventim.ro.

Andrea Bocelli’s concerts in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca are organized by Quantum Media.

